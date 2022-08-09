Laguna Beach’s historic La Casa del Camino hotel has recently undergone a seasonal rebrand of its Comedor restaurant for the summer. The reimagined restaurant, in partnership with the popular lifestyle and clothing company, Dandy Del Mar, has undergone a complete transformation from the menu to the decor, aimed at providing guests with an upscale space designed to foster conversation with family and friends over coastal cuisine in the refined lounge. Comedor’s new design creates a space that exemplifies a luxurious coastal experience right next to the Laguna Beach coast. The reimagined menus, refreshed venue, and lively entertainment offer all the ingredients for an unforgettable, and leisure-filled summer in Laguna Beach.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO