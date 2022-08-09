ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Mutt’s Brings All-New Americana-style OC Restaurant Brunch to Newport Beach

Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend OC Restaurant brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Kai Lounge – Huntington Beach – September 2022 – Opening Soon

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Pizza Truck Concept Partners with iPourIt to Install Self-Pour Tap Wall in First Brick & Mortar Store

Fat Lip Pizza’s new 20-tap self-serve draft system is powered by iPourIt’s latest GEN 4 technology. Fat Lip Pizza, an East Coast-style slice shop with a unique twist, just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in central Corona. Originally operating out of a food truck, the pizza concept’s new home features a 20-tap self-pour draft system powered by iPourIt technology.
CORONA, CA
La Casa del Camino’s Comedor Rebrands as an Upscale Lounge in Collaboration with Dandy Del Mar for the Summer

Laguna Beach’s historic La Casa del Camino hotel has recently undergone a seasonal rebrand of its Comedor restaurant for the summer. The reimagined restaurant, in partnership with the popular lifestyle and clothing company, Dandy Del Mar, has undergone a complete transformation from the menu to the decor, aimed at providing guests with an upscale space designed to foster conversation with family and friends over coastal cuisine in the refined lounge. Comedor’s new design creates a space that exemplifies a luxurious coastal experience right next to the Laguna Beach coast. The reimagined menus, refreshed venue, and lively entertainment offer all the ingredients for an unforgettable, and leisure-filled summer in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
