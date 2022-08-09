Read full article on original website
Related
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
After Scott Perry's phone seizure, House GOPers seem shocked to learn laws apply to them
Pennsylvania Republican and 2020 election denier Scott Perry announced Tuesday that the FBI seized his cellphone a day after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. The reason for the phone seizure is unclear thus far, but it may have had something to...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
thecentersquare.com
Former Louisiana state senator could face 20 year prison term for theft of campaign funds
(The Center Square) — A former Louisiana state senator faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million dollar fine for allegedly swindling campaign contributions to fuel her gambling addiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged former state senator and Democratic Party chairwoman Karen Peterson, 52, with wire fraud...
Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy
Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Kim Crockett won Minnesota’s Republican secretary of state primary Tuesday night, making her the latest GOP candidate who has lied about the 2020 election to win the party’s nomination in a race to become a state’s top elections official. Crockett defeated Erik van Mechelen, who called the...
Gun-Brandishing Mark McCloskey Trounced in Missouri GOP Senate Primary
Eric Greitens wasn’t the only ardently pro-Trump candidate to lose in the hotly contested Missouri GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night. Mark McCloskey, the gun-brandishing lawyer who pointed his firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020, also lost. And McCloskey didn’t just lose, he was trounced, polling throughout the night at a measly 3 percent of the vote. As of Wednesday morning, with 95 plus percent reporting, McCloskey was in fourth place, behind Rep. Bill Long (R-MO) and securing just 3 percent of the vote, or roughly 19 thousand votes. After pointing a gun at activists, the budding MAGA icon spoke at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. McCloskey’s campaign didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.
Campaigns for and against Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ constitutional amendment heat up
A campaign to enshrine Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ law in the state constitution released a video on Tuesday from Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam urging voters to approve the measure in the upcoming November election. “For 75 years, Tennessee has been a right to work state....
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and legal experts at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday outlined the need to pass legislation clarifying an archaic election law so that the peaceful transfer of presidential power is ensured. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill being pushed by 16 senators, was proposed after the […] The post Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0