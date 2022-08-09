ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petmd.com

Topical Hydrocortisone

Topical hydrocortisone is a type of corticosteroid. It can be found in multiple products, both alone and in combination with other ingredients. It is also available in many forms like creams, shampoos, sprays, ointments, etc. Hydrocortisone is used for its anti-inflammatory and anti-itch effects. Speak with your veterinarian about which...

