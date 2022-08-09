The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.

