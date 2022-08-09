Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
The Windows Club
Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10
The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to a Word document in 3 ways
To convert a PDF to Word, you can simply right-click the file and choose Open with Word. You can also open a PDF in Google Docs and download it as a Word file, or export it to Word in Adobe Acrobat. Converting a PDF to Word using Adobe Acrobat will...
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to Excel
To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
ZDNet
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
Apple Insider
Epic Games versus Apple appeals to be heard on October 21
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previousApp Store lawsuit.
Apple Insider
How an iPhone battery works and how to manage its health
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — YouriPhone uses a lithium-ion battery that degrades over time, but there is little reason to worry about battery health in a new device. Here's what you need to know about your iPhone's battery.
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
Apple Insider
Why aren't Messages properly synced—at least deleted—on Apple Watch?
Does anyone have any idea why the Messages app on Watch doesn't seem to fully sync with Messages on macOS and iPhone?. For example, if I delete a conversation on macOS Messages, this is deleted on iPhone (and vice-versa). But this is never reflected on Watch Messages. Why...
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
Apple Insider
9 M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB RAM are in stock & up to $300 off
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Both 14-inch and16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with Apple's M1 Max chip and 64GB of memory are discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with bonus promo code savings on AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a significant redesign
The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far. In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.
Apple cracks down on sites with iOS 16 developer beta profiles
Apple appears to finally be fed up with websites distributing developer beta profiles without permission. For years, websites like BetaProfiles.com and IPSW.dev have offered free profiles to users that did not pay to join the Apple Developer Program. As of this week, both websites are offline following reported threats of legal action against them.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions, Kuo says
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain will likely be able to escape the worst of current geopolitical tensions, according to TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider
How to hide photos in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Whether you need to be secretive, or you just like to be tidy, Photos will let you hide away any image you choose inmacOS Ventura.
Apple Insider
Telegram CEO claims Apple is delaying update that will 'revolutionize' messaging
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims that Apple has been delaying anApp Store update to the app that will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging."
The Windows Club
How to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF Reader on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF reader on Windows 11/10. The built-in PDF viewer or reader of Firefox has some interesting features that include two-page view mode (Odd Spreads), Even Spreads, Horizontal Scrolling, view document properties, Presentation Mode, etc. Now, it also lets you annotate a PDF using its PDF editing tools. Using these PDF editing tools, you can add text and use ink annotation to draw on PDF with freehand mode. You can also select a color of your choice for using the text tool and ink tool.
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
