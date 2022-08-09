Read full article on original website
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
The Windows Club
Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10
The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to Excel
To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
Apple Insider
Why aren't Messages properly synced—at least deleted—on Apple Watch?
Does anyone have any idea why the Messages app on Watch doesn't seem to fully sync with Messages on macOS and iPhone?. For example, if I delete a conversation on macOS Messages, this is deleted on iPhone (and vice-versa). But this is never reflected on Watch Messages. Why...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
ZDNet
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
Apple Insider
Compared: 16-inch MacBook Pro versus MSI Creator Z17
MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.
Apple Insider
Epic Games versus Apple appeals to be heard on October 21
The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previousApp Store lawsuit.
Apple Insider
How an iPhone battery works and how to manage its health
YouriPhone uses a lithium-ion battery that degrades over time, but there is little reason to worry about battery health in a new device. Here's what you need to know about your iPhone's battery.
The Windows Club
How to Reverse Animated GIF in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will show you how to reverse animated GIF images on a Windows 11/10 computer. While there is no such feature or built-in tool available in Windows 11/10 OS for this, you can use some free GIF reverser tools that let you save an animated GIF in reverse order or sequence so that it will always play in the backward direction. Once you have the output GIF, you can play it in any modern browser or use any image viewer tools that let you play an animated GIF.
Apple Insider
DOJ gearing up to sue Google over digital ad market dominance
The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue Google over concerns that the company illegally controls the online advertising market.
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions, Kuo says
Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain will likely be able to escape the worst of current geopolitical tensions, according to TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo.
