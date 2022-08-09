Read full article on original website
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
What if my Doctor Failed to Diagnose my Cancer?
Originally Posted On: http://cummingsinjurylaw.com/cancer-misdiagnosis/what-if-my-doctor-failed-to-diagnose-my-cancer/. Failing to diagnose cancer as soon as possible can result in serious complications and life-threatening conditions. In most cases, individuals have a higher rate of survival when a doctor diagnoses the cancer in its early stages. However, what happens when a doctor fails to diagnose cancer? Should you contact a Nashville malpractice attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit or a claim?
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada’s biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
Gout and Hospital Admission for ACSCs: Risks and Trajectories
For a study, researchers sought to look into the risks and patterns of hospitalization for ambulatory care-sensitive conditions (ACSCs) in gout. Those with no doctor-diagnosed gout from 1998 to 2005 (n=576,659) in Skne, Sweden, were tracked from January 1, 2006, until a hospital admission for an ACSC, death, move outside Skåne, or December 31, 2016. They utilized Cox proportional and additive hazard models to evaluate the impact of gout on hospital admissions for ACSCs, using a new gout diagnosis (International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision, code M10) as a time-varying exposure. In an age- and sex-matched cohort research, we studied the trajectory of hospital admissions for ACSCs from 3 years before to 3 years after gout diagnosis using generalized estimating equations and group-based trajectory modeling.
Ciprofol comparable to propofol for general anesthesia induction for gynecological surgery
1. Ciprofol was just as effective to propofol for general anesthesia induction in patients undergoing gynecological surgery and presents fewer adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In anesthesia practice, propofol is traditionally used to induce and maintain general anesthesia. While it does have a strong utility, propofol also may...
Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism
1. Postoperative atrial fibrillation had a similar risk for associated stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) as compared to nonoperative atrial fibrillation. 2. Those with postoperative atrial fibrillation had a lower risk for subsequent atrial fibrillation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: New-onset atrial fibrillation can occur sporadically or...
Coping Patterns of Fibromyalgia Patients: Impact of FTI Program
The physical and mental symptoms of fibromyalgia (FM) syndrome include pain, tiredness, and sleep issues. The mental symptoms include sadness, mental weariness, and a sense of hopelessness. Problem-oriented, emotion-oriented, and avoidance were the 3 primary coping mechanisms employed by FM patients who reside in communities in the Gaza Envelope that are constantly threatened by armed conflict.
Hospitalizations for Acute Gout: Identifying Admission Predictors & Process Mapping the Inpatient Journey
For a study, researchers sought to determine determinants of admission following ED visits for gout flares and to highlight impediments to appropriate inpatient gout management. Between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2020, ED visits and hospital admissions with a primary diagnosis of gout were examined at two UK-based hospitals....
Hospitalized Patients: Trends in Adverse Event Rate
For a study, researchers sought to assess the shift in the frequency of unfavorable occurrences among hospitalized patients. The Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring System data from 2010 to 2019 were used in the serial cross-sectional analysis to evaluate patient adverse events while in the hospital. Acute myocardial infarction (17%), heart failure (17%), pneumonia (21%), and major surgical procedures (22%) were the 4 condition groups represented by 244,542 adult patients hospitalized in 3,156 US acute care hospitals from 2010 to 2019. Patients hospitalized from 2012 to 2019 for all other conditions were also included in the study (22%). ABout 21 metrics covering 4 adverse event domains—adverse medication events, hospital-acquired infections, adverse events following surgery, and general adverse events (hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and falls)—were included in the adverse event data (extracted from medical records). The results represented the cumulative change over time for the observed and risk-adjusted adverse event rates in the subpopulations.
Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery
BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.
USMSTF Polypectomy Guidelines: Financial Implications
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the economic effect of accepting the US Multi-Society Task Force (USMSTF) polypectomy guidelines on the costs of physician reimbursement and disposable equipment for gastroenterologists working in academic medical centers and community practices respectively. Patients who had a screening colonoscopy and polypectomy performed between July 2018 and July 2019 at either an academic medical center (Loma Linda University Medical Center) or a community practice medical center (Ascension Providence Hospital) were found to be eligible for the study. Patients were located at both facilities. In each procedure, the polypectomy technique used was analyzed (forceps alone, snare alone, forceps plus snare), together with the number of polyps, their size, and the disposable equipment used. The updated polypectomy criteria were applied to determine the actual and projected provider reimbursement costs and disposable equipment. The result was that 1,167 patients had their polyps removed during a colonoscopy. It was projected that adhering to the new criteria would increase physician reimbursement by 5.6% at university practice locations and 12.5% at community practice sites, respectively. When compared with academic settings, community practices saw a mean increase in physician reimbursement per treatment that was significantly larger ($29.50 vs $14.13, P<0.00001). The community practice environment had a considerably greater mean increase in the cost of disposable equipment per procedure ($6.11 vs. $1.97, P<0.00001) compared to the hospital setting. When colonoscopy with polypectomy was performed, the adoption of revised polypectomy standards would increase the costs incurred by physicians for reimbursement and equipment.
Antiplatelet Medications: Bleeding & Decompensation Events
For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether or not these drugs were linked to cirrhosis-related problems such as bleeding and portal hypertension. Using the IMS PharMetrics database, they were able to identify privately insured adults who were diagnosed with cirrhosis between the years 2007 and 2015. These patients were then classified as compensated or decompensated depending on whether or not they had portal hypertensive complications 1 year before their cirrhosis diagnosis. Using a landmark analysis design, the outcomes of bleeding or decompensation were evaluated between 6 and 18 months after the diagnosis of cirrhosis. The connections between exposure to anticoagulants (AC), antiplatelet drugs (AP), and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) drugs were analyzed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression modeling, and the results were adjusted for the effects of variables. The investigation included a total of 18,070 cirrhosis patients, with 57% male, 74% between the ages of 50 and 64, and 34% having experienced a previous decompensation. In total, there were 1,231 (7%) claims for NSAIDs, 377 (2%) for anticoagulants, and 385 (2%) for antiplatelet. In a 9-month landmark study, APs were found to be linked with higher bleeding [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR)=1.31; 95% CI: 1.00, 1.72] and decompensation episodes (aHR=1.44; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.95]. On a 3-month landmark analysis, the association between NSAIDs and bleeding episodes was statistically significant (aHR=1.29; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.57). In adjusted analyses, no connections were found between ACs and bleeding or decompensation outcomes. Statistically significant associations were not found. The use of AP was related to an increase in the number of patients who experienced bleeding and decompensation episodes. These outcomes were found in patients who were privately insured. The use of NSAIDs was linked to considerable early bleeding but not to decompensations. In conclusion, ACs were not associated with bleeding or decompensation outcomes.
Quality of life with multiple sclerosis may depend on several factors
Quality of life is a measure of a person's level of comfort, health and happiness. For people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a new study has found there are specific factors that may affect a person's physical and mental quality of life. The study is published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
GERD Management in Esophageal Atresia Patients
For a study, researchers sought to understand that the guidelines on managing gastrointestinal complications in EA patients were published in 2016 by ESPGHAN/NASPGHAN. However, the implementation of these guidelines on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) management remains poor. To identify any inconsistencies, gaps in current knowledge, and future research directions for GERD management in EA patients, a digital questionnaire was sent to all ESPGHAN EA working group members and members of the International Network of esophageal atresia (INoEA). Of the 40 responses received, 35 clinicians (87.5%) said they routinely prescribed acid suppressive therapy for 1-24 months (median 12). If a patient had GERD symptoms that persisted despite maximal acid suppression therapy, or if there was esophagitis on EGD, 90% of clinicians said they would consider a fundoplication. Half of the clinicians said they referred patients with recurrent strictures or dependence on transpyloric feeds to other specialists. Up to 25% of clinicians also referred all long-gap EA patients for fundoplication, those with the long-term need for acid suppressants, recurrent chest infections, and feeding difficulties. The optimal time for routine acid suppression medication and when to do a fundoplication in patients with EA garnered a wide range of views from survey respondents. To improve evidence-based care for patients with EA, prospective multicenter outcome studies should compare various diagnostic and therapeutic techniques for GERD. Therapeutic complications ought to be one of the trials’ main outcome indicators.
Graded Sensorimotor Retraining & Pain Intensity in Chronic LBP
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the impact of a graded sensorimotor retraining intervention (RESOLVE) on chronic low back pain patients’ level of pain. Participants with chronic (>3 months), nonspecific low back pain were included in the parallel, 2-group, randomized clinical study from the community and primary care settings. At a medical study facility, 276 adults were randomly assigned (in a 1:1 ratio) to the intervention or sham procedure and attention control groups. Randomization began for the first participant on December 10, 2015, and ended on July 25, 2019. The observation was finished on February 3, 2020. The 138 randomly assigned to the intervention group were required to attend 12 weekly clinical sessions and at-home training intended to inform and support them with mobility and physical exercise while dealing with lower back pain. The 12 weekly clinical sessions and home training that took a similar amount of time to the intervention but did not emphasize education, mobility, or physical exercise were needed of the 138 participants who were randomly assigned to the control group. The control group received sham noninvasive brain stimulation, sham laser, and shortwave diathermy administered to the back. The main outcome was the level of pain at 18 weeks, which was assessed using an 11-point numerical rating scale (range: 0 [no pain] to 10 [worst pain imaginable]), with a 1.0-point difference between groups being considered clinically significant.
