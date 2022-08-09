Read full article on original website
Neighbors speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
whopam.com
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
Wanted man fired shots at US Marshals during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville, authorities say
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
Hendersonville police arrest man over physical assault of 3-year-old
The Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation into child physical abuse of a 3-year-old child.
New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
WSMV
Church faces fire damage after surveillance footage shows man breaking in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after breaking into a church in Madison, allegedly starting a fire, and jumping out a window. “It’s sad..” said Pastor Sergio Arce of Madison First Baptist Church. Pastor Arce says he left his church last Thursday just...
