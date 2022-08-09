Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
WATCH NOW: Virus causes carp kill in Storm Lake
Dead carp line the northwest shore of Storm Lake near Frank Starr Park Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A virus is causing common carp to die in the lake and wash up on shore. The fish kill was first noticed in late July.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa DNR biologists say Storm Lake carp die-off likely won't have a lasting impact
STORM LAKE, Iowa — State biologists aren't worried that a virus killing thousands of juvenile-age carp in Storm Lake will have a lasting impact on the species' population in the lake. Thousands of common carp infected with the koi herpes virus have died and continue to wash up, lining...
Corydon Times-Republican
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
Corydon Times-Republican
UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy
HINTON, Iowa — An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday from injuries in a utility vehicle rollover west of Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 11:46 a.m. at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, where the boy was driving a Polaris Ranger owned by the homeowner.
Comments / 0