Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death
Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
Olivia Newton-John Covered The Hell Out Of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” In 1976
But the late Olivia Newton-John sure did a helluva job with her cover of Dolly’s iconic song “Jolene” back in 1976, when she included her version as the second and final single from her seventh studio album Come On Over. Sadly, Olivia passed away this morning at...
John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’
The actor wrote a tribute to his "Grease" co-star, Olivia Newton-John, 73, after her death was reported on Monday.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73, Husband Says
Grease legend Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at age 73, according to her husband.In a statement posted across Newton-John’s social media accounts, John Easterling said that the actress and singer died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Easterling, whom Newton-John married in 2008, asked that the family be given privacy “during this very difficult time.”Easterling’s statement did not confirm a cause of death, but he called his wife “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”A source close to the family told TMZ that Newton-John had “lost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John, her Florida ties, and outlook on life. ‘I always find beauty in something’
Olivia Newton-John was the most famous solo singing export from Australia, but Florida had a love affair with the “Grease” star who died Monday. The feeling was mutual.
John Travolta pays tribute to ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John after her death
John Travolta paid tribute to lifelong friend and former co-star Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he captioned a touching Instagram post, accompanied by a throwback photo Newton-John. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” The actors famously starred alongside each other in “Grease.” Travolta, 68, played Danny Zuko in the iconic 1978 film, while Newton-John played...
English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease
Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star
A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CMT
Country Music Artists React To Olivia Newton-John’s Death
The country music community is grieving the loss of legend Olivia Newton-John, a beloved member of the genre and critically acclaimed Hollywood actress. Early Monday morning (Aug. 8) Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced that his wife passed away peacefully at age 73 at their Southern California ranch following her decades-long battle with breast cancer. Since receiving the diagnosis in 1992, “Grease” star became an advocate and vocalized her journey to help others fearlessly fighting.
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
How Grease star Olivia Newton John’s career nearly imploded after radio stations banned her very explicit song
THERE was always more to Olivia Newton-John than met the eye; the obvious beauty, the apparent poshness, the sheer easy breeziness of her. She looked like a model from a 1970s shampoo commercial and sang like an angel — but she was a woman of depth, complexity, and profound courage in the face of sorrow, which she put a brave face on right up to the end.
Details emerge about Olivia Newton-John's funeral
Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, following a battle with cancer.
TODAY.com
Lance Armstrong gets married to longtime partner Anna Hansen: ‘Best. Day. Ever’
Lance Armstrong and his longtime partner, Anna Hansen, are now husband and wife. Armstrong, 50, and Hansen got married at the Château La Coste in France in front of their friends and family, including their kids Max, 13, and Olivia, 11. They also got their “best bud,” Chad Mountain, whose credits include the 2020 film "The Way Back" and the HBO series "Big Little Lies," to officiate the ceremony.
Forever No. 1: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’
Click here to read the full article. Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer — a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single — by taking an extended look back at the chart-topping songs that made them part of this exclusive club. Here, we honor the late Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at age 73, with writer Michele Catalano’s account of how much Newton-John’s second Hot 100 No.1, 1975’s “Have You Never Been Mellow?,” meant to her as a 13-year-old with...
Comments / 0