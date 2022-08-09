ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed

DOWNEY (CNS) - A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in...
DOWNEY, CA
Gay Former West Covina Unified Principal Sues, Alleging Discrimination

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A gay former West Covina Unified School District principal is suing her former employer, alleging she was forced to resign earlier this year because of harassment as well as sexual orientation and gender discrimination. Candace Leuthold's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she was paid...
WEST COVINA, CA

