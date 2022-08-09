Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. He was accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in June 2019. “What were these people thinking?” asked Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield....
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
iheart.com
Jury: Zhukovskyy Not Guilty In Fatal New Hampshire Crash
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver charged with causing the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been found not guilty of all charges. It took the jury about two hours to get through all 15 remaining charges against the now 26-year-old. Seven of the charges were...
WCAX
Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
New Hampshire governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
CONCORD, N.H. — Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for...
Testimony ends in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would’ve happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver’s trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Prosecutors have argued that Zhukovskyy, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But a judge dismissed eight charges related to whether he was impaired, and his attorney blames the lead biker, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk. Testifying for the defense, William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., was asked where the collision between Mazza’s motorcycle and Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance
The arrest comes after a Guilford woman’s body was found near a logging area in Wardsboro Monday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
westernmassnews.com
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict
Legal expert explains what's to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict
iheart.com
State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies
State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning
After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
compassvermont.com
One Thousand Dollar Reward For Finding a Morgan Horse Missing in Bennington County
On 8/5/22 the Vermont State Police was notified of a horse that went missing/ possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day of 8/2/22. The horse is a Morgan quarter horse cross, 60 inches tall, and chestnut in color with a black mane and tail. It was last seen in North Bennington.
newportdispatch.com
Barton man seriously injured during motorcycle crash
BARTON — A 19-year-old man from Barton was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Church Street in Barton at around 3:55 p.m. Police identified the drivers as Mary King, 82, of Barton, and Dominick Brown, 19, of Barton. According to the report,...
WCVB
New Hampshire campground ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — A New England campground located along one of the region's most picturesque scenic roads has been ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity. The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure order for the Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire because of an...
WMUR.com
Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
