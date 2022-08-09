ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NH

westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. He was accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in June 2019. “What were these people thinking?” asked Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Jury: Zhukovskyy Not Guilty In Fatal New Hampshire Crash

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver charged with causing the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been found not guilty of all charges. It took the jury about two hours to get through all 15 remaining charges against the now 26-year-old. Seven of the charges were...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WARDSBORO, VT
The Associated Press

Testimony ends in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would’ve happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver’s trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Prosecutors have argued that Zhukovskyy, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But a judge dismissed eight charges related to whether he was impaired, and his attorney blames the lead biker, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk. Testifying for the defense, William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., was asked where the collision between Mazza’s motorcycle and Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred.
RANDOLPH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
iheart.com

State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies

State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
SAND LAKE, NY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning

After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Barton man seriously injured during motorcycle crash

BARTON — A 19-year-old man from Barton was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Church Street in Barton at around 3:55 p.m. Police identified the drivers as Mary King, 82, of Barton, and Dominick Brown, 19, of Barton. According to the report,...
BARTON, VT

