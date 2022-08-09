Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Jury deliberating in deadly 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed members of Jarheads MC

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts truck driver whose crash killed 7 motorcyclists appears in New Hampshire trial
The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 began Tuesday in a New Hampshire Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct on July 18, according to NBC Boston. The not-guilty plea came nearly three years after the July 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Police search two New Hampshire towns for student who went missing in 2004
Police are conducting a new search in two towns in New Hampshire for a college student who went missing in 2004.University of Massachusetts Amherst student Maura Murray set off from the school’s campus on 9 February 2004, driving towards New Hampshire. Her car, a black four door Saturn sedan, was found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, but Ms Murray was never found. Surveillance footage showed Ms Murray earlier that same day visiting an ATM in jeans and a dark jacket, WIVB reported. When she disappeared, Ms Murray was 21 years old. She’s described as being 5’7 (170cm) and...
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him. On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."
