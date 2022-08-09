Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Max Goof as Powerline to Make Special Appearance At Magic Kingdom Event!
For the first time ever we’re seein’ it eye to eye. And if you’re attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this year, you’ll be able to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline! That’s right, Disney Parks took to social media to share that Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie will be making appearances before the Boo To You Halloween Parade. This is the first time that Powerline Max will be at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and he will be joined by some other characters from your favorite 90s cartoon movies and television shows.
disneydining.com
Don’t Miss These Details on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to many beloved and iconic attractions that Guests love to enjoy time and time again on each visit. One such attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean, which can be found in Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom. This popular attraction has been wowing Guests since its opening in December 1973 with a band of swashbuckling hearties that are as lovable as they are mischievous.
disneydining.com
Disney Weddings Are More Affordable Than We Thought
Picture it, all of your friends and family gathered together, and the music starts to play when Cinderella’s coach suddenly appears and out steps…you. Is that not the stuff dreams are made of? Disney Fairytale Weddings & Honeymoons can turn that dream into a reality!. When Disney fans...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Fall Decorations Are Back- With a Twist!
Boys and girls of every age, Magic Kingdom’s turned a new page! Come with us and you will see, this our park of Halloween!. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we don’t mean Christmas. While the weather may not have cooled off yet, and we’re still sending kids back to school, Disney has officially declared it Spooky Season!!!!!
Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died
Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
Little People, Big World’s Caryn Chandler Is a Proud Mom of 2: Meet Her Kids
Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is known for appearing on the TLC show as Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, but she also has two kids of her own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Caryn’s children. Who Are Caryn Chandler’s Kids?. The reality TV star shares...
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Nicole Jimeno Has Beauty and Bank! Details on Her Net Worth and More
Big dreams. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is known for her fiery personality on the TLC reality series. But there is a lot more to know about Pedro Jimeno’s little sister than just her good looks and wit. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Nicole’s net worth, her job and more!
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
'Seeking Sister Wife' Stars Steve and Brenda Foley Used to Both Date His Ex-Wife
Stars of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife are venturing new territory in their own ways. While some of them have opened up their marriages before, others are going through it for the first time. Star of Season 4 Steve Foley is struggling enough since his kids don't agree with his polygamous lifestyle.
Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce
Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
People
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Details The Family’s Big Move to Farm: ‘Major Packing Mode’
It’s almost time! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff just revealed when she and husband Jeremy Roloff plan to make the big move to their new farm, and it might be sooner than you think. “Major packing mode over here,” the former reality star, 31, shared via her...
disneydining.com
A Confusing Change to Lightning Lane Demystified
Park hopping with Genie+ just got more complicated. As any new product will, Genie+/ Lightning Lane has experienced some tweaks and changes since it launched at Walt Disney World on October 19, 2021. While we’ve loved some of the changes, others not so much. This one, however, is just confusing.
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
disneydining.com
That Time The Simpsons Riffed on One of Disney’s Darkest Moments
The Simpsons has a habit of poking the bear, so to speak. No one is immune: governments, celebrities, and religions have all felt the sting of the cartoons’ mockery. Disney is no exception. Admittedly, it was worse before The House of Mouse owned the Simpsons, but Fox’s new ownership hasn’t earned them any slack either.
‘The Gabby Petito Story’: Lifetime Reveals First Trailer Of The Film About Her Tragic Murder
The Gabby Petito Story will premiere October 1 on Lifetime, marking the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Lifetime released the first trailer for the movie on August 12, which chronicles Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s murder and Brian later taking his own life.
realitytitbit.com
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause claps back after being branded a 'mean girl'
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause fired back at internet trolls as she addressed the three most common misconceptions about her. Though the realtor is aware of the ups and downs of being a public figure, she wanted to share her point of view with her millions of followers. Being the...
