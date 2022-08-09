For the first time ever we’re seein’ it eye to eye. And if you’re attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this year, you’ll be able to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline! That’s right, Disney Parks took to social media to share that Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie will be making appearances before the Boo To You Halloween Parade. This is the first time that Powerline Max will be at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and he will be joined by some other characters from your favorite 90s cartoon movies and television shows.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO