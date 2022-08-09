Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Some Chicago police officers to get pay bump for taking CTA patrol shifts
The Chicago Transit Authority announced a new agreement with the Chicago Police Department Thursday. In a statement, the CTA said that the volunteer CPD officers will now be paid time and half when patrolling CTA properties.
Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed at Fullerton Red Line station, offender leaves her ID at the scene
A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Fullerton Red Line platform Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. But, in an interesting twist, the assailant apparently dropped her phone and ID before she escaped. Police said the victim and a woman were arguing on...
cwbchicago.com
Two dogs missing after thief steals social media influencer’s Porsche in River North
A social media influencer is heartbroken after someone stole her Porsche SUV from River North with her two beloved dogs inside. “My dogs are everything to me,” the woman, known as Evolve With Kay, wrote on Instagram. “Please if you have any information on their whereabouts please txt.”
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
cwbchicago.com
Kia, Hyundai thefts soar 767% in July as auto theft phenomenon hits Cook County, sheriff says
Thefts of vehicles manufactured by Kia and Hyundai surged 767% in July compared to the same month last year as nationwide phenomena known as “Kia boys” and the “Kia challenge” took hold in Cook County, according to the sheriff’s office. Many thieves are taking advantage...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with having gun on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
