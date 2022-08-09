ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

LORY PEERCY
2d ago

Where's the baby mama showing his kindergarten graduation picture & saying "he's a good boy" ??????

Reply
6
Related
fox32chicago.com

Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#The Addison Red Line#Cpd
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with having gun on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy