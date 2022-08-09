Read full article on original website
First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The vast majority of school districts opened their classroom doors Wednesday, with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics. “It feels like this year is closer to how it was […] The post First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
WCTV
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.
WCTV
Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As rent costs continue to climb, some Florida families say federal rental assistance isn’t keeping up. That’s the case for Monticello resident, Lakeiltra Walker. After a devastating fire destroyed her home and nearly all her belongings back in April, Walker and her two sons...
WCTV
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
WCTV
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
WCTV
Leon Co. early voting schedule changes
LCS has a surplus of nearly 500 students in enrollment numbers
But with large enrollment numbers comes a larger workload causing enrollment to take longer than normal.
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
WCTV
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
WCTV
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
TCC receives $1.6M grant from Job Growth Grant Fund
Tallahassee Community College is growing their enrollment with the help of a new grant. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is giving $1.6 million to double TCC's enrollment
WCTV
Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of several kids who’s car was shot at in Gadsden County say they’re tankful they walked away but are still in shock it even happened. The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office says they arrested Jason Ellis for the incident that sent four of the victims to the hospital.
Tallahassee to prep the community for hurricane season through family fun event
The City of Tallahassee brings a family fun, educational event to its community members on August 13, with an appearance from NFL legend Warrick Dunn.
tallahasseereports.com
Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote
Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
