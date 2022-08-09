Read full article on original website
“Something Old, Something New” Exhibit Opens Aug. 15
David Mudrinich, professor emeritus of art at Arkansas Tech University, will display a collection of his works for the first exhibition of the 2022-23 academic year at ATU’s Norman Hall Art Gallery. The show, entitled “Something Old, Something New: A Retrospective,” will be open weekdays (excluding Labor Day) Aug....
ATU Sociology Student Group Wins National Award
An organization for sociology students at Arkansas Tech University earned national recognition during the 2022 American Sociological Association meeting in Los Angeles, Calif. ATU’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta (AKD), the international sociology honor society, was named AKD chapter of the year in recognition of its activities over the past three years.
ATU Library Website Adds Features for Fall 2022
Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center has added new resources to its web presence to better serve Arkansas Tech University faculty, students, staff and guests. “Front and center-right are now the borrowing privileges and the services for the major user groups,” said Philippe Van Houtte, systems librarian at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center. “Under that, the image carousel will include pictures of students taken in the library to illustrate the interactivity between the student body and the library. Those pictures will be changed frequently. A library blog feed, a library Twitter account feed and a list of videos made for the library complete the home page.”
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic August 24 at ATU
The Arkansas Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arkansas Tech University on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Hull Building Student Union, 1306 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville. Participation in the clinic is open to ATU students, faculty and staff as well as the general public.
Conway man writes book to share his impactful life story
Ronnie Williams served the University of Central Arkansas for 40 years.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Obituary: Ella Reese of Conway
Ella “Mae Mae” Reese, 85, of Conway, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., to Elmer and Ruthel “Bummy” Anderson Floyd. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edwin Reese. Ella graduated...
Wednesday’s Child: Meet brother & sister duo, Malachi and Elizabeth
This week's Wednesday’s child is a brother and sister duo, hoping there's a family out there who will spare them the heartache of being separated and adopt them together.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hot Springs
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Bulgogi Korean BBQ brings central Arkansas community together
CONWAY, Ark. — We've seen so many people raving about Bulgogi Korean BBQ. We've been receiving recommendations, so our very own Skot Covert and Tyler Cass just had to make the trip to Conway to check it out-- and let us just say that they weren’t disappointed!. If...
Road Closures for Involvement Fair on August 15
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety has announced road closures to accommodate the 2022 ATU Involvement Fair. The following streets in Russellville will be closed from noon-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15:. West L Street from Fargo to Stadium Suites. North El Paso Avenue from L Street to...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire
ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
