Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

“Something Old, Something New” Exhibit Opens Aug. 15

David Mudrinich, professor emeritus of art at Arkansas Tech University, will display a collection of his works for the first exhibition of the 2022-23 academic year at ATU’s Norman Hall Art Gallery. The show, entitled “Something Old, Something New: A Retrospective,” will be open weekdays (excluding Labor Day) Aug....
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Sociology Student Group Wins National Award

An organization for sociology students at Arkansas Tech University earned national recognition during the 2022 American Sociological Association meeting in Los Angeles, Calif. ATU’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta (AKD), the international sociology honor society, was named AKD chapter of the year in recognition of its activities over the past three years.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Library Website Adds Features for Fall 2022

Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center has added new resources to its web presence to better serve Arkansas Tech University faculty, students, staff and guests. “Front and center-right are now the borrowing privileges and the services for the major user groups,” said Philippe Van Houtte, systems librarian at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center. “Under that, the image carousel will include pictures of students taken in the library to illustrate the interactivity between the student body and the library. Those pictures will be changed frequently. A library blog feed, a library Twitter account feed and a list of videos made for the library complete the home page.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic August 24 at ATU

The Arkansas Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arkansas Tech University on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Hull Building Student Union, 1306 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville. Participation in the clinic is open to ATU students, faculty and staff as well as the general public.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Ella Reese of Conway

Ella “Mae Mae” Reese, 85, of Conway, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., to Elmer and Ruthel “Bummy” Anderson Floyd. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edwin Reese. Ella graduated...
CONWAY, AR
Eagle 106.3

80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs

If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
arkansastechnews.com

Road Closures for Involvement Fair on August 15

The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety has announced road closures to accommodate the 2022 ATU Involvement Fair. The following streets in Russellville will be closed from noon-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15:. West L Street from Fargo to Stadium Suites. North El Paso Avenue from L Street to...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR

