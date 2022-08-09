Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center has added new resources to its web presence to better serve Arkansas Tech University faculty, students, staff and guests. “Front and center-right are now the borrowing privileges and the services for the major user groups,” said Philippe Van Houtte, systems librarian at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center. “Under that, the image carousel will include pictures of students taken in the library to illustrate the interactivity between the student body and the library. Those pictures will be changed frequently. A library blog feed, a library Twitter account feed and a list of videos made for the library complete the home page.”

