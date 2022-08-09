Read full article on original website
KEYC
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
KEYC
Congressional candidates regroup after special election
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
KEYC
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
fox9.com
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
willmarradio.com
Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency
(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Small but mighty showing for anti-establishment GOP candidates in Minnesota primary
Three conservative Republican Senate candidates and a handful of House candidates beat out their more centrist GOP rivals on Tuesday in a primary in which the anti-establishment wing of the party looked to make a mark. That anti-establishment wing — often backed by the far-right Action 4 Liberty or libertarian-leaning...
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes
ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
State Rep. John Thompson opens up on his controversies and term in the House
In a rare and wide-ranging interview with WCCO Political Analyst Blois Olson, Rep. John Thompson opened up about his controversies, his view of racial inequities in Minnesota politics, and a lack of resources for people in the area he represents.
Breaking down the results of Primary 2022's biggest races
MINNEAPOLIS -- Analysts say the biggest election surprise was how close incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar came to losing her 5th District seat in Congress.Former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels came within 2 percentage points of beating Omar.Other results broke down on more predictable lines, including big wins for the establishment wing of the Minnesota Republican Party.Omar and Samuels had sharp differences on public safety, with Omar supporting a referendum to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Samuels helped lead the successful fight against that referendumIn Minnesota 1st Congressional District, which stretches across southern Minnesota, voters have chosen...
KEYC
Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Updated: 6 hours ago. Over 20 business leaders...
cbs3duluth.com
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
KAAL-TV
State Rep. Thompson ousted in primary, Lee to face Peterson in November
Incumbent Minnesota state representative John Thompson will not be on the ballot this fall after losing in the August primary. The Minnesota Secretary of State website shows Thompson lost to DFL challenger Liz Lee. Lee received nearly 89% of the vote, while Thompson received a little over 11%. Lee will...
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor
Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
KEYC
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. The squad retired the 2021 season in the top-20 nationally, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy.
KEYC
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday. Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat...
