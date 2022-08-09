Michael Chandler insists a fight with Conor McGregor will 'absolutely' happen despite expected bout with Dustin Poirier... as he says it would be 'foolish' to prioritise showdown with the Irishman

Michael Chandler has insisted he will fight Conor McGregor in the future despite talks falling through.

The 36-year-old heavily pushed for a bout against McGregor, but is now widely expected to face Dustin Poirier, with reports of a potential clash at UFC 281 in November.

Though discussions hit a road block, Chandler says he will 'absolutely' fight McGregor in the future.

Michael Chandler is still determined to have a match with Conor McGregor in the future

Chandler will instead fight McGregor's last opponent Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November

He told MMA Fighting: 'Do I want that fight? Of course. Do I think the fight is going to happen eventually? Absolutely. My number one goal isn't to fight Conor, my number one goal is to be a UFC champion, be the number one guy on the planet.

'So I've got to get through somebody else in the top five, go and fight the winner of Charles (Oliveira) vs Islam (Makhachev) then probably be the champion in the first quarter of next year.'

Chandler added that 'uncertainty' over McGregor's immediate future inside the Octagon led to him looking elsewhere.

He said: 'If it was a guaranteed, "this fight is definitely happening", I would have no problem waiting a couple of extra months, into January, February, even March of next year, but this is the sport of mixed martial arts.

Chandler said there was 'uncertainty' for him over when McGregor would return to UFC

'A lot changes every single day and you're also talking about the biggest combat sports icon on the planet.

'There's rumours out there of him fighting Floyd Mayweather, there's rumours of him never coming back, there's rumours of him coming back by the end of the year.

'We don't know when Conor's coming back. So with that amount of uncertainty it would be really foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight itself.'

MMA Fighting reported last week that talks over a bout between Poirier and Chandler are 'close to being finalised'.

McGregor has not been in action since suffering a broken leg while facing Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Chandler called out McGregor after his stunning UFC 274 victory over Tony Ferguson - in which he knocked out his opponent with a front kick to the chin.

Chandler has called out McGregor over a future match, but for now will face Poirier

Poirier beat McGregor in July 2021 after the latter broke his leg during their contest

He also told TMZ last month: 'If Conor's coming back anytime soon, I think me and Conor would make some fireworks and it's a fight that fans want to see.

'I think it's the biggest fight we can make in mixed martial arts right now and I try to say that as humble as possible but I think it's a huge fight.'

After the call-out at UFC 274, McGregor was receptive to the idea of fighting Chandler in what is a now-deleted tweet.

'I'd have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle,' McGregor wrote.

'I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I'm definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.'