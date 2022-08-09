ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Kidd could add old NBA teammate to Mavs coaching staff?

Jason Kidd may be pulling the strings on a relationship he first built roughly 25 years ago. European outlet SportKlub reported this week that retired former Phoenix Suns player Marko Milic could be joining Kidd’s coaching staff on the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have not announced their full staff for the 2022-23 season, the report adds that Milic is rumored to be coming onboard as a player development coach.
UPI News

NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old. The NBA and NBPA announced Russell's number retirement Thursday. Russell will be the first...
Yardbarker

Lakers, Nets not ranked as top-10 Finals contenders by ESPN panel

What a difference a year makes. Last summer, both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were largely viewed as heavy favorites in their respective conferences heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. After a disastrous campaign in L.A. where LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company failed to even make the playoffs and resulted in the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, expectations have been lowered drastically. The same can be said with Brooklyn, as the Nets endured an up-and-down regular season that featured a blockbuster trade of former MVP James Harden and the acquisition of enigmatic three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, and ended in a first-round sweep of the rival Boston Celtics.
