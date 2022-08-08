ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU's offensive line is led by 3 state natives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WVNews

West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WVNews

Retta Jean West

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Breanna Morgan 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Donna Marie Craven

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, Au…
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Lona Anderson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Clara Agnes Primm McCann

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Second Saturday event set in Kingwood

KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

FTR

REEDSVILLE — State police charged William Edward Mankins, 59, of Independence, with third-offense driving on license suspended for DUI on Aug. 8. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $20,000. According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Mankins while he was driving an ATV on W.Va. 7 without a helmet. He passed field sobriety tests but has two prior convictions for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
INDEPENDENCE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy