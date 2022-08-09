Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
Winter Fashion Trends To Look Out For
While the summer sun may still be out, it’s never too early to look ahead and start prepping your wardrobe for the seasons to come. With Fall and Winter fashion showcases already presented...
Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in
Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
5 Fall Shoe Trends Guaranteed To Step Up Your Style
Look down at your feet. How many miles have you walked in those shoes? I’m wearing my favorite pair of penny loafers and I’ve honestly lost track of their projected mileage because wherever I go, they go. Fall fashion season is lingering on the horizon with a new trend forecast—if you’re going to pay attention to one “what to buy this season” article, let it be one (this one!) about 2022 shoe trends. You may not wear the same outfit multiple times a week, but I can bet your shoes make repeat appearances. Shoe trends are often more subtle than clothing...
The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers
Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
Fashion Illusion! This Dress Looks Like a Chic Top and Skirt Set
Get a tucked-in top and skirt look without the fuss by wearing this midi dress from Zattcas that tons of shoppers adore — details
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Jennifer Lopez's Dance Rehearsal Outfit Includes Crocodile Leggings and a Birkin
Jennifer Lopez has Birkins on rotation—and some of them double as her gym bags. Yesterday, the Marry Me actress was seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles in an elevated sporty look that involved a rare white-and-gold Hermès Birkin bag. She carried the luxe piece while dressed in head-to-toe black. Her skintight ensemble consisted of black leggings in a metallic crocodile-skin print, a long-sleeved Kith Sport crop top with a faux turtleneck, and Nike sneakers.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Winona Ryder Spills Milk on Herself in Kiki Boots for New Marc Jacobs Handbag Ad Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Winona Ryder has officially reunited with Marc Jacobs. The “Stranger Things” star has joined forces with her longtime friend, starring in the designer’s newest campaign for his “J Marc” handbag. In a new Instagram Reel from Jacobs’ namesake label, Ryder poses in a gothically glamorous black gown with a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves and a flowing skirt. Interrupting her sleek look is a glass of milk, which she drinks and spills down her dress’ bodice. Completing her ensemble, naturally, is the J Marc handbag, featuring its now-signature smooth leather flap silhouette in a lime...
Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
Love Meghan Markle’s $3,400 Valentino Blazer? Grab a Similar 1 for Just $44
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever fall totally in love with a celebrity’s outfit — as we often do with Meghan Markle’s looks — and want to recreate it yourself? It can be tough once you see the designer names (and designer price […]
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Gigi Hadid Plays With Mismatched Patterns in Crochet Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Converse Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid elevated classic jeans and sneakers with a fun top and accessories. The model stepped out on Wednesday night in NYC with her friend, Leah McCarthy. For the outing, Hadid mixed classic and trendy pieces flawlessly. She paired light wash, high-waisted Danielle Guizio jeans with rips in the knees with a cropped knit top. Her sweater vest featured several different colors and patterns. She added a brown and black bucket hat to the look as well as a pair of round sunglasses. Hadid accessorized further with a chunky necklace and a tiny cream...
Kendall Jenner Inspired Me to Try This $30 Old Navy Denim Midi Skirt
Despite the warm outdoor temperatures, I've recently been prepping my closet for the transition into fall (wishful thinking, I know!). It's a tradition I follow every year — moving my summer-specific clothing into storage bins and drawers, all while simultaneously swapping in some of my other, forgotten styles for fall. While most of the pieces in my autumn collection are styles I've managed to rewear and reimagine year after year, every once in a while, a new item will find its way into my fall wardrobe. Such has already been the case this season, with the latest addition to my closet being the Old Navy High-Waisted Black Wash Jean Skirt ($30, originally $40).
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
