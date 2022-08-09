ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Media in Shambles After FAMU Grad Posts Sultry Graduation Pic on HBCU Campus

A Florida A&M University graduate recently celebrated her master’s degree achievement with a graduation picture that went viral, as FAMU grad pics tend to do. A counselor education alumni had social media in shambles after she posted her very nude grad pictures, in front of the HBCU’s Rattler mascot statue, wearing nothing but gold red bottom heels and a head full of body-long snakes.
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Meet the Uni Students Working Full-Time Jobs Just to Survive

The class born to rule has a particular university experience – it involves gowns at dinner, Val d'Isere ski trips and telling everyone how hard they’ve worked to get to where they are. Meanwhile, in the same institutions, is a different student: the ones standing behind a bar pouring the bubbly; the people working themselves into the ground to stay afloat during the second once-in-a-lifetime recession in 14 years.

