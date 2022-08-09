Read full article on original website
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
'Shooting constantly:' Data shows most gun violence happens in this specific, small part of Durham
Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham in the first half of 2022 year, nearly a fifth of them happened within just one square mile. WRAL Data Trackers analyzed public records to show that the area right around the Durham Police Department headquarters has more shootings than any other part of the city.
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?
QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
Greensboro bomb squad responds to potentially explosive devices, deputies say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Homeland Security was notified after a person found possible pipe bombs. On Tuesday afternoon, an individual located devices they believed to be pipe bombs. They then contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office which responded to the 400 block of Providence Grove Church Road. When deputies arrived,...
The City of Winston-Salem plans to give an update on strategies implemented to reduce gun violence
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders and neighbors are re-grouping and providing an update on whether their anti-gun violence tactics are working. When folk living in Winston-Salem met at Carl H. Russell Community Center in May to address gun violence Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke said it would not be a one-and-done conversation.
Graham city council meets despite protesters
Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
16 displaced following Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least 16 people are without a home, after flames tore through an apartment complex on Winston-Salem's west side. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, at the Plaza West Apartments near Jonestown Road. "The flames were huge," said resident Joan Vernon. "It was pretty massive."
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
No One Injured in Late Night Asheboro House Fire
ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured, and four animals were rescued during a house fire in Asheboro early this morning. At around 2:39 am this morning the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a home on S Main St near Maraduke Cir, after 911 callers reported flames shooting from the roof of a home.
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
What to know when facing an eviction in NC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
