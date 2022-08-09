ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?

QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city council meets despite protesters

Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
GRAHAM, NC
Public Safety
WXII 12

16 displaced following Winston-Salem apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least 16 people are without a home, after flames tore through an apartment complex on Winston-Salem's west side. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, at the Plaza West Apartments near Jonestown Road. "The flames were huge," said resident Joan Vernon. "It was pretty massive."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

No One Injured in Late Night Asheboro House Fire

ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured, and four animals were rescued during a house fire in Asheboro early this morning. At around 2:39 am this morning the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a home on S Main St near Maraduke Cir, after 911 callers reported flames shooting from the roof of a home.
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

