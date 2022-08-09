ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Dockers at Port of Felixstowe will strike for eight days from August 21 as workers reject 'improved' pay offer after last-ditch talks

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Talks intended to avoid a strike by dock workers have broken down after they failed to resolve a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk - the UK's biggest container port - are set to walk out for eight days from August 21.

The port authority said it offered port workers a £500 lump sum and a seven per cent pay rise during talks on Monday, an offer that was rejected by union members.

A spokesman said: 'We are disappointed and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YaeYI_0hAzGD5000
 The Port of Felixstowe authority said it had been unable to reach an agreement over pay 'despite our best efforts' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0funTu_0hAzGD5000
The Port of Felixstowe on the south-east coast is the biggest container port in the country and handles almost half of all the container traffic in the UK

'During talks yesterday the port further improved its position, offering a £500 lump sum in addition to 7%.

'The staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members.

'In contrast, the hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port's improved position and refused to put it to its members.

'We urge them to consult their members on the latest offer as soon as possible. There will be no winners from a strike which will only result in their members losing money they would otherwise have earned.

'Our focus has been to find a solution that works for our employees and protects the future success of the port. The union has rejected the company's offer to meet again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8aSD_0hAzGD5000
A spokesperson for Unite blasted the port's failure to reach an agreement, saying: 'It has had every opportunity make our members a fair offer but has chosen not to do so'

Workers at the port are demanding more pay amid the spiraling cost of living crisis across the country. They were given a pay rise of just 1.4 per cent last year, according to Unite.

The union said the strike would have a serious impact on UK shipping and supply chains, as almost half the UK's containers pass through the Port of Felixstowe.

Bobby Morton, of Unite's national office for docks, said last week: 'Strike action will cause huge disruption and will generate massive shockwaves throughout the UK's supply chain, but this dispute is entirely of the company's own making.

'It has had every opportunity make our members a fair offer but has chosen not to do so.

'Felixstowe needs to stop prevaricating and make a pay offer which meets our members' expectations.'

Unite national officer Robert Morton added: 'Felixstowe docks is massively profitable. In 2020 alone, it raked in £61 million in pre-tax profits and paid dividends of £99 million.

'It can afford to put forward a reasonable pay offer to our members but once again has chosen not to.

'That decision was driven by greed not need. Unite's door remains open for further talks but strike action will go ahead unless the company tables an offer that our members can accept.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Harrods 'is set to replace its striking workers with agency staff' as the luxury department store takes advantage of controversial new laws

Harrods is reportedly set to replace its striking workers with agency staff. The luxury department store in Knightsbridge, central London, is allegedly the first employer to take advantage of controversial new laws. In July, ministers lifted a ban on temporary staff being allowed to replace striking workers. It came after...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#Port Of Felixstowe#Container Port#The Unite Union#Railway Company
Daily Mail

Salman Rushdie is in surgery after being stabbed 10 to 15 times - including once in the neck - on stage at NY literary fair: Airlifted to hospital 33 years after Iran issued fatwah on him for novel The Satanic Verses

Author Salman Rushdie has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck, as he prepared to give a speech in upstate New York. The writer, 75, was attacked as he was being introduced to the stage for the CHQ 2022 event in Chautauqua, near Buffalo, on Friday morning.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Back in Britain: 'ISIS Beatle', 38, is arrested at Luton Airport by counter-terrorism officers after being deported from Turkey on flight back to UK following seven-year prison sentence

A man accused of being one of the 'ISIS Beatles' was arrested by counter-terrorism police at Luton Airport last night. Aine Davis, who is alleged to have been involved in guarding, torturing and beheading prisoners for the terrorist group, arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey, according to the BBC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey blasts young 'woke' workers and says he's worried 'socialists are taking everything over' from education to the military, threatening the 'liberties I've taken for granted most of my life'

The outgoing CEO of Whole Foods John Mackey has blasted young 'woke' workers and says he is worried 'socialists are taking everything over' including education, corporations and the military. Mackey, who co-founded Whole Foods 42 years ago, said there had been a shift towards woke principles in major Democratic cities,...
EDUCATION
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE British gap year student, 19, who was paralysed by 2,000lb bison on trip to South Dakota jets home after her insurers abruptly withdraw financial support

Amelia, 19, - known as Mia - was travelling in South Dakota when the 2,000lb animal struck, tossing her 15ft into the air and tearing her femoral artery during the shocking attack on June 16. Today Mia's mother Jacqueline Dean confirmed that after her daughter's insurance company announced they were...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Gunman who held up a bank in Beirut to withdraw $210,000 of his own money 'is given $30k and agrees to hand himself over' after seven-hour siege that saw locals cheer him on

A Lebanese man who took several members of staff hostage in Beirut because a bank refused to hand over his savings has emerged with $30,000 and allowed his captees to leave unharmed. Authorities say 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein entered the bank branch Thursday with a shotgun and a canister of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Dame Deborah James sparks record numbers of bowel cancer check-ups, with 30,000 more referrals between May and July thanks to the late 'Bowel Babe' campaigner

Record numbers of people are having bowel cancer checks after the death of campaigner Dame Deborah James, the NHS has said. Since the amazing Bowel Babe campaigner, who inspired a nation with her podcast chronicling her struggles with the disease, a record 30,000 more people went for referrals between May and July in 2021.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Don't call Octopus Energy after 4pm on a Friday... because that's when staff crack open the booze

One of Britain's biggest energy firms was last night accused of betraying customers by closing its helpline early to host 'boozy' work events for staff. Households are facing the worst energy crisis in living memory, with suppliers and charities inundated with pleas for help from families unable to afford bills predicted to soar beyond £5,000 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 75, gets police caution after refusing to move in successful sit-in pavement protest against broadband pole being erected outside her bungalow

A rebellious grandmother who received a police caution for taking a stand against a huge broadband pole being erected outside her home has won the battle to have it moved. Dot Bolton, 75, has never been in trouble with the law in her life, but felt she had no choice but to stage a sit-in protest on the spot the 30ft pole was due to go up yesterday.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Tavistock transgender clinic could face mass legal action 'from 1,000 families of children who claim they were rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers' weeks after NHS shut it down in wake of damning report

Former patients of the NHS's controversial gender identity clinic for children may now take legal action against it. Thousands of young people were treated by the Tavistock centre in north London – and in many cases were prescribed powerful drugs to delay the onset of adolescence. But now the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tense moment Mark McGowan is faced with a security scare after being ambushed by a furious protester making a bizarre demand

Mark McGowan was ambushed during a press conference about electric vehicles by a university student who demanded to know why abortions aren't free in Western Australia. The Labor Premier was at the University of Western Australia in Perth announcing 98 new charging stations for the state's 'electric highway' project on Wednesday when the female student walked up to him.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

London's majestic parks look dry as dust as 30 million people are now in a drought zone... but Lord's Cricket Ground is still green and vibrant thanks to its diligent groundskeepers

Dismayingly brown and unsightly, these are the capital's famous 'green' spaces that draw tourists and locals alike in their hundreds of thousands over the summer. London's normally lush grassy parks have been left parched by weeks of drought and punishingly hot weather. Aerial photographs show Hyde Park and east London's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich's vast £750m superyacht is pictured at Turkish cruise port months after moving his prized 533ft vessel to the country to protect it from Western sanctions

Roman Abramovich's flagship yacht Eclipse was today spotted in Turkish waters as the former Chelsea owner continues to prevent the £750m vessel being seized as part of western sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faces having his assets seized...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

535K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy