The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
Disney Plus and Hulu both get big price hikes as new Disney Plus ad tier gets launch date
The cheaper Disney Plus ad tier is coming soon, but you won’t like the new price structure for Disney’s various subscription options. Disney on Thursday announced big price hikes for various ad-free subscription tiers while revealing the release date for the ad-supported Disney Plus version. The good news...
Price Hikes Coming for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Bundle
Disney announced on Wednesday that it will increase subscription prices for the ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and will launch a version of Disney+ with ads. The conglomerate said in an earnings call that as of Dec. 8, a new version of Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 per month, which is what the streaming service currently costs without any additional advertisements. When this change takes effect, the ad-free version of Disney+ — which the company now refers to as a "premium" plan — will increase to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 each year, Disney announced.
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
New Hulu Prices Revealed for Both Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Content
As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
The Case for Disney as New Streaming King — and the Case Netflix Never Lost Its Crown
Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...
Disney+ and Hulu Will Be More Expensive This Fall
Inflation is also hitting streaming services, so get ready to pay more for your Disney+ subscription. The company announced it would be increasing its pricing and introducing an ad-supported...
Disney+ Reveals Rate Increases, New Subscription Tier Launching Dec. 8
Disney+ announced the launch of new ad-supported streaming offerings available in the U.S. on December 8. “With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now
Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
Disney Sets Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Debut Date, Streamer Price Hikes
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Disney+’s ad-supported tier is on the way—and so are price increases across all of Disney’s streaming services.
Disney Stock Soars As Streaming Total Tops Netflix, Price Hikes Unveiled For Disney+ and Hulu
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report shares surged higher Thursday after the media and entertainment group blasted Street earnings forecasts, unveiled new pricing structures for its direct-to-consumer platforms and overtook Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report as the world's biggest streaming service. The group clipped...
Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services
Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
Disney+ streaming price increases to $11 per month in December
Disney+ is still raising prices. As part of its third-quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it’s raising the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 a month, $3 more than it is now, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, you have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already enjoy.
Disney Earnings Preview: Disney+ Steaming Growth In Focus After Netflix Stumble
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report shares edged higher Wednesday ahead of the media and entertainment giant's third quarter earnings after the closing of trading, with investors focused on subscriber gains in its signature Disney+ steaming division. Analysts are looking for a big jump in the...
Disney Plus gets a new ad-supported tier ahead of Netflix — but there's a catch
Disney just announced some major changes to its pricing and plans as streaming services compete for your attention.
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
Disney+ Adds 14.4 Million Subscribers in Q3, Reaches 152 Million
Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the Walt Disney Company’s fiscal third quarter that ended on June 30, the company announced in its earnings report Wednesday, raising the total number of global subscribers across all of Disney’s platforms to 221 million and Disney+ specifically to 152.1 million. Disney...
Hallmark Movies Now Is Available on LG Smart TVs
Hallmark Media’s subscription streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, is now available on LG smart TVs. A collection of films, television shows and specials from the Hallmark library are available to stream on the platform. The announcement coincides with the service’s August content rollout, which includes Season 6 of the...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
