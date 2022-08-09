ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The streaming wars are over

In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
BUSINESS
People

Price Hikes Coming for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Bundle

Disney announced on Wednesday that it will increase subscription prices for the ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and will launch a version of Disney+ with ads. The conglomerate said in an earnings call that as of Dec. 8, a new version of Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 per month, which is what the streaming service currently costs without any additional advertisements. When this change takes effect, the ad-free version of Disney+ — which the company now refers to as a "premium" plan — will increase to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 each year, Disney announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Free Streaming#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#The New York Times#Spotify Premium#Espn#Apple Tv#At T#Hbo Max#Vudu#Eko
IndieWire

The Case for Disney as New Streaming King — and the Case Netflix Never Lost Its Crown

Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
AdWeek

Disney+ Reveals Rate Increases, New Subscription Tier Launching Dec. 8

Disney+ announced the launch of new ad-supported streaming offerings available in the U.S. on December 8. “With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now

Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services

Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Disney+ streaming price increases to $11 per month in December

Disney+ is still raising prices. As part of its third-quarter earnings report, Disney revealed that it’s raising the price of the ad-free service in the US to $11 a month, $3 more than it is now, on December 8th. If you want to keep the same price, you have to subscribe to the ad-supported tier launching the same day. In other words, you have to pay more to keep the uninterrupted experience you already enjoy.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Hallmark Movies Now Is Available on LG Smart TVs

Hallmark Media’s subscription streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, is now available on LG smart TVs. A collection of films, television shows and specials from the Hallmark library are available to stream on the platform. The announcement coincides with the service’s August content rollout, which includes Season 6 of the...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy