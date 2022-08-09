ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Futurity

Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’

Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Lootpress

WVU and citizen scientists go fishing for answers on blotchy bass syndrome

West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the U.S. Geological Survey’s...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaculture#Exhibitions#Coral#Museums For America
Food & Wine

Shrimp Fishermen Reel In Centuries-Old Wooden Carving

A group of Dutch shrimp fishermen had an unexpected — and inedible — catch last week, when they caught a centuries-old wooden statue off the coast of Texel. Their surprising solid oak haul was incredibly well-preserved, especially since it could have been underwater since the 17th century. Victor...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy