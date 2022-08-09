Read full article on original website
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Futurity
Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’
Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
natureworldnews.com
Protected Fishing Areas Allow Great White Sharks to Grow up to 20 Feet Long and Tiger Sharks to 16 Feet
Sharks have been observed growing way beyond their maximum size thanks to the benefits of protected fishing areas or 'no fishing' zones in some parts of the Pacific Ocean, according to new research. Since shark fishing was banned last January, researchers spotted an unspecified number of great white sharks measuring...
Can nature-based alternatives to seawalls keep the waves at bay?
Hard sea defenses prompted by extreme weather and rising sea levels can have unintended consequences down the coast – is there a better way?
How to become a citizen scientist—and when to leave it to the professionals
Observing changes in nature is one way to potentially help scientists do their job. Rory McKeever on UnsplashWith the right training materials, many types of projects can be appropriate for citizen scientists.
Fox Nation's new series 'Luxury Hunting Lodges of America' explores most iconic hunting, fishing properties
Fox Nation's new series "Luxury Hunting Lodges of America" is sure to capture the hearts of all outdoor enthusiasts across the country, exploring the most prestigious resort-like hunting and fishing accommodations from Louisiana to Wyoming. Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tours the most iconic locations, diving into the series beginning...
WVU and citizen scientists go fishing for answers on blotchy bass syndrome
West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the U.S. Geological Survey’s...
Food & Wine
Shrimp Fishermen Reel In Centuries-Old Wooden Carving
A group of Dutch shrimp fishermen had an unexpected — and inedible — catch last week, when they caught a centuries-old wooden statue off the coast of Texel. Their surprising solid oak haul was incredibly well-preserved, especially since it could have been underwater since the 17th century. Victor...
