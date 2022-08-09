ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

From NFT tickets to connected scarves: What going to a Premier League match will be like in 20 years – as this year's season kicks off

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

After months of anticipation, the new Premier League season finally kicked off last weekend.

Ahead of the new season, Manchester City announced it would be providing its fans with smart scarves.

The club said the 'Connected Scarf' will reveal just how deeply fans are impacted by the action on the field and will power 'a more inclusive future'.

Meanwhile, Chelsea completed its rollout of 5G around its stadium this year – giving fans 'a seamless, connected experience on match days' from their seats.

In the near future, more new technologies could give Premier League clubs even greater access and control of fans and their data.

MailOnline has spoken to experts to see what going to a Premier League match will be like in 20 years – and whether going to a football ground will ever be a straightforward experience again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWEJw_0hAz4Sg600
Connected scarves for fans, smart shirts for players and AR glasses: Here's some of the ways the Premier League experience could be changed by technology  

THE CONNECTED SCARF

Using an EmotiBit bio sensor sitting discreetly on the neck, The Connected Scarf captures the body's bio-signals throughout the match and allows the club to shape 'more curated, customized experiences' in the future.

It records a range of physiological measures, including heart rate, body temperature, and emotional arousal – giving us concrete information to analyze how fans are feeling at different moments in the match.

From next season, Cisco will be bringing The Connected Scarf to fans in Manchester and around the world.

CONNECTED SCARVES

Last week, Manchester City revealed it has been testing a new smart football scarf with a select group of fans.

The 'Connected Scarf', created in collaboration with tech company Cisco, has a biometric sensor integrated into the fabric.

The sensor records a range of emotional and physiological responses, including heart rate, body temperature and blood flow through the skin.

Scarf data will give the club a better understanding of how fans feel at different moments of a football match and the physiological emotions they go through.

Fans could show a rise in heart rate and body temperature during crucial moments of a match – like a penalty miss or a last-minute winner, for example.

Manchester City wouldn't reveal how fans can get their hands on one, but they could become a standard product in the club shop.

NFT TICKETS

Instead of just buying a standard match ticket, fans could buy an NFT (non-fungible token) ticket, which would give them access to exclusive assets on top of actually seeing the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRPvx_0hAz4Sg600
The sensor records a range of physiological measures, including heart rate, body temperature and electrodermal activity

An NFT is a unique digital token that's sold without any physical form, effectively providing certification of ownership. They have been hailed as a way to sell digital artwork and assets.

Tim Mangnall, CEO of Capital Block, a consultancy firm for sports brands, told MailOnline that a limited amount of NFTs could be bought online for each match – almost like a digital version of a match programme.

This NFT could link to immersive content that's not available to access on a standard match ticket – for example, a talk from their club's manager post-match.

'In 20 years' time, NFTs are going to open up a hell of a lot more content,' Mangnall told MailOnline.

'You can take for example a 'manager NFT', where you go and buy that digital product from a manager – let's say [Arsenal manager] Mikel Arteta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1gcX_0hAz4Sg600
Instead of just buying a standard match ticket, fans could buy an NFT ticket, which would give them access to exclusive assets on top of actually seeing the match (file photo)

'When you get home, you will have a private message from Mikel Arteta and he's sitting in his office and he's saying "we played really well" or "we played really badly".

'It just brings in a new reaction and a new piece of content that feels a lot more personable to fans.'

NFT tickets would be displayed in an app on a smartphone and provide an alternative option to a standard match ticket, although they would cost more money because they give access to those extra exclusive features on top of actually seeing a match.

THE METAVERSE

Earlier this year, Manchester City also announced it's working with Sony to build a virtual version of its Etihad Stadium inside the 'metaverse'.

Other Premier League clubs are also expected to embrace the metaverse – a collective virtual shared space featuring avatars of real people, accessed via the internet and viewable on virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Entire stadiums in the metaverse would appear as digital renderings, from the changing rooms to the stands and the players running around the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGvtk_0hAz4Sg600
Earlier this year, Manchester City also announced it's working with Sony to build a virtual version of its Etihad Stadium inside the 'metaverse' (concept image) 

ITALY'S SERIE A ENTERS THE METAVERSE

In May, AC Milan versus Fiorentina at the San Siro stadium became the first football match to be broadcast in the metaverse.

Fans in Africa and the Middle East were able to watch from the 'Serie A room in The Nemesis metaverse'.

During the match, users were able to interact with the various features present in the room in-game.

Metaverse is a broad term. It generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

Wherever they are in the world, fans at home could enter the stadium via the internet and watch the match from their own seat in a specially-designated 'metaverse fan section'.

For people at the ground, seats in the metaverse fan section would be empty, but from the point of view of the fans at home entering the stadium in the metaverse, they would be occupied by their very own avatar.

Tickets to access this special metaverse stand would be a bit less expensive than a ticket to enter the stadium for real, but they would grant greater access to the ground.

'Imagine then you're sitting at home and you go in and you buy a ticket or an NFT or whatever it is to get into the Ethiad,' Mangnall said.

'Then you have no-holds-barred of where you can go. And then you could potentially follow the team into the changing room.

'You could be in there and you could be hearing that pre-match pep talk and then you come out of it and then you have your specific seat.'

AR GLASSES

Another product that could soon be available to fans is specially-designed augmented reality (AR) smart glasses or headsets.

These AR wearables would overlay digital graphics or information on what fans see on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uy1JQ_0hAz4Sg600
Another product that could soon be available to fans is specially-designed augmented reality (AR) smart glasses or headsets. Pictured, Xiaomi's concept for a pair of smart glasses

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AR AND VR

Virtual reality is a computer-generated simulation of an environment or situation

In contrast, augmented reality layers computer-generated images on top of an existing reality

Through AR, fans wearing the glasses could see in-game player statistics such as distance covered, shots on target and passes made, all in real-time.

As a spectator sees a player score, stats and figures could be displayed about that player on the glasses, much as they do at the bottom of the TV screen on Match of the Day.

AR elements could be displayed over apps on their smartphone, providing an alternative viewing option to looking at the players on the pitch while wearing the glasses.

AR experiences are also being trialed outside the stadiums – telco EE has already launched the world's first augmented reality superstore at Wembley Stadium to coincide with international friendlies in March.

Visitors were handed a smartphone as they entered, via which they were guided around the store by England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold's virtual avatar.

Cameron Worth, founder and CEO of London-based IoT agency SharpEnd, said there will be many more use cases for AR technology at Premier League grounds.

'Integrating more AR into the match experience will mean that spectators have access to real-time game analysis, video playback and even goal-line technology – and even hear what the referee is saying to players or the line judges.

'In fact, the spectator in the connected stadium may get an even richer experience than the viewer at home.

'However, I think it is important to find a balance between too much phone time getting in the way of game time.

'AR will play a big role in enhancing the live match experience, not detracting from it.'

SMART KITS

Football shirts could also look very different in 20 years time – with technological elements embroidered into the fabric.

A very tiny camera, almost like a smartphone camera, could be fitted into the players' kits, giving fans player livestreams of their point-of-view, likely on an app.

Meanwhile, big QR codes on the front of each player's chest could give fans a link to constantly-updating stats.

Fans could also point their smartphone at the QR codes – which would be unique to each player – at key events in the match, such as just after they've scored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zH4h5_0hAz4Sg600
In March, telco EE launched the world's first augmented reality superstore at Wembley Stadium to coincide with international friendlies  

They might also want to scan the player's QR code to purchase a unique NFT of that moment, as Mangnall explains.

'Someone's scored and then maybe there's a QR code on their shirt,' he said. 'Immediately you can buy that moment and maybe there's only 1,000 of that moment.

'If Ronaldo had scored then there's 1,000 NFTs of that moment and you could buy them really quickly. And then that sits on your phone and you own that.'

There could also be point-of-view livestreams showing what the referee sees 'in super HD', according to Worth.

'It will be so powerful that it would be possible to see beads of sweat on players or even blades of grass on the pitch,' he told MailOnline.

MORE FAN INVOLVEMENT

Another interesting area is how clubs are using technology to give their fans more of a say on how the club operates.

Surprisingly, it's League Two club Crawley Town that's leading the way as far as how much power fans can have.

Earlier this year, Crawley Town bosses signed a player based on a vote among supporters on which position to strengthen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8TEc_0hAz4Sg600
American cryptocurrency investment firm WAGMI United bought League Two club Crawley Town in April 2022

Fans and NFT holders were allowed to decide whether they wanted a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder or attacker.

Overall, most fans wanted a midfielder, so they completed the signing of midfielder Jayden Davis.

American cryptocurrency investment firm WAGMI United bought the League Two club in April, and the owners have said they plan to 'shake up the status quo'.

Another football club in Thailand – Futera United, created by trading card company Futera – is almost completely run by the fans.

'Fans pick the players – they pick what position, they pick who's going to get subbed – and it's all through holding NFTs, coming onto the platform and then voting,' Mangnall said.

This may be more of an initiative for some of the smaller clubs, as it could be too much of a risk to give too much power to the fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09biZK_0hAz4Sg600
Fans of Thai football club Futera United get to make key decisions for the club, including match lineups and substitutions

END OF THE TRADITIONAL FOOTBALL MATCH?

All these changes would mean a Premier League match will be hugely different from what fans experience today.

But Mangnall even alluded to a world where in-person attendance has been largely usurped by a remote audience, as glimpsed during the Covid pandemic.

The percentage of football fans from a club's local area is getting smaller and smaller – and clubs are having to provide experiences to cater to a global fanbase.

Finding ways to get fans in other countries to part with their money gives clubs an incentive to create remote viewing access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk6Yc_0hAz4Sg600
The end of the traditional football match? Diehard fans will always want to attend a match in-person (file photo)

'Ultimately there could be a point, a very dystopian world, where you actually have just digital screens around the stadium – fans may not even be there,' Mangnall said.

'Live audiences have been decreasing - we know that across all of live football. So you never know, there could be a place where it's just digital screens everywhere.'

Hopefully, there will still be a way for traditionalists to enjoy a football match in the same way as it's been for the past hundreds of years.

There may even be a 'technology-free' section of the stands where any devices will be banned and traditionalists will be watch a match as normal.

'I really hope we're not all going to go to the Emirates or the Ethiad and sit there with VR headsets, but who knows?' Mangnall said. 'It's a bizarre world.'

CHELSEA FC BECOMES THE FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB TO ROLL OUT 5G

In February, Chelsea FC became the first Premier League club to roll out 5G across its home ground – allowing crowds to enjoy faster internet from their seats on matchday.

Thanks to its partnership with shirt sponsor Three, the club completed installation of the next-gen network around Stamford Bridge in west London.

It lets fans at the ground enjoy 'a seamless, connected experience on match days' from their seats when they access the internet on their 5G phones.

But the upgrade also paves the way for the 'ultimate connected fan experience' – for example, through augmented reality (AR), fans could study in-game player statistics such as distance covered, shots on target and passes made, all in real-time.

A Three spokesperson told MailOnline that Stamford Bridge is the first Premier League stadium to have 'full, seamless coverage throughout', although rival West Ham had some parts of their stadium covered, such as VIP areas.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is SNUBBED for 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist despite winning his seventh crown only last year... but his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo DOES make the cut with Neymar also overlooked

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has sensationally missed out on the 30-man shortlist for this year's award following his disappointing debut campaign with PSG. Longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo did made the cut but team-mate Neymar did not as France Football's ceremony on Friday provided a some big shocks. Clear...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon for their next fly-on-the-wall All or Nothing documentary... despite the club turning down offers from several production companies after Saudi takeover

Amazon are targeting Newcastle to feature in their next All Or Nothing documentary as they look for the next Premier League side to be given the behind-the-scenes treatment. Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all welcomed Amazon's cameras into their clubs with plans being worked on to release the next instalment in the All Or Nothing series in two years' time, which would involve filming taking place over the course of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Everton need to work on their back five and Aston Villa must strive to get the best out of their front line... Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are each unsure of their best team ahead of Saturday's clash

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are two great former footballers who faced one another 20 times as Premier League midfielders. But as they meet for the first time as managers, they’re two relatively young coaches wrestling with their own team’s tactics and trying to find winning formulas. Their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giovani Lo Celso has flown to Spain in preparation for a loan return to Villarreal, after Antonio Conte made it clear the Argentinian midfielder is not part of his Tottenham plans

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso flew to Spain on Friday night ahead of joining Villarreal on a season loan. There is no option to buy in the deal and the 26-year-old can be recalled by Tottenham in January. He is one of a number of players Antonio Conte is trying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta backs William Saliba to handle the pressure in the Premier League after man-of-the-match display against Crystal Palace... as the Spaniard insists his 'humble' defender 'has his feet on the ground'

Mikel Arteta has backed William Saliba to deal with all of the exposure that comes his way following his fine Arsenal debut, insisting the France defender will keep his feet on the ground. Saliba, 21, made his long-awaited Gunners bow in their 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace last Friday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard lauds 'fierce competitor' Frank Lampard ahead of their first managerial showdown... as Everton manager claims they are 'analysed differently' due to their successful playing careers

Steven Gerrard has praised opposite number Frank Lampard's competitive nature ahead of their first managerial showdown on Saturday. Gerrard's Aston Villa take on Lampard's Everton at 12.30pm on Saturday at Villa Park, and the former Liverpool captain has lauded the ex-Chelsea midfielder as a 'fierce competitor'. Having now both found...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Monza is a Formula One city whose football club had never played in Serie A in its 109-year history... now, thanks to Silvio Berlusconi, they are preparing for their first ever top-flight season - and want to be in Europe within two years!

Monza is a Formula One city. It has a population of about 122,000, the same as the Arenella district of Napoli, who have traditionally always been focused on cars. The city's football club has never played in Serie A in its 109-year history. Until this season. Thanks to former Italian...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Chelsea Fc#Serie A#Scarves#Nft#The Connected Scarf#Emotibit
Daily Mail

The family pain behind Nick Kyrgios' giant-slaying run that will see the polarising Aussie seeded at the US Open with a real chance of winning his maiden Grand Slam tournament

Polarising Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios is in career best form - despite dealing with family pain off the court. The 27-year-old will be seeded at the US Open come August 29 after an impressive 2022 to date which saw him reach the Wimbledon final. Currently ranked 37 in the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United 'in talks with Barcelona over move for defender Sergino Dest' despite difficulties trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from the Catalan giants... with Erik ten Hag 'prepared to offer Diogo Dalot in return'

Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, according to reports. Erik ten Hag’s side are chasing another player from the Catalan club this summer, amid their ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. According to Sport, Ten Hag is looking to upgrade his right-back options and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso's move to Barcelona 'is on hold until the Spanish side resolve Frenkie de Jong's situation', with the Dutch midfielder 'yet to give his approval over a move to Stamford Bridge'

Marcos Alonso's proposed move to Barcelona is on hold until the Catalan side resolve Frenkie de Jong's transfer situation. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel already stated the Spanish full-back is set to leave the club this summer and excluded him from their Premier League opener against Everton. However Alonso's move can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The World Cup is just 100 days away - so who has the biggest issues? England and France must recover from Nations League disasters, Cristiano Ronaldo risks being undercooked if he stays at Man United... while the USA are struggling to find a No 9

Panic may have set in for World Cup wallchart makers around the globe this week when FIFA announced that they were moving the start date for this year's tournament forward by one day. Hosts Qatar, originally scheduled to play in the third match on November 21, realised that in fact...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Sandro Tonali rubbishes rumours of a summer switch to Arsenal by insisting he 'wants to stay' at boyhood club AC Milan... with the 22-year-old midfielder even dedicating his new tattoo to the club's supporters

Arsenal target Sandro Tonali has squashed hopes of a Premier League move by saying he 'joined AC Milan at the right moment' and is keen to stay. Tonali also mentioned a tattoo that is likely to endear him to Rossoneri fans, as it takes a not-so-subtle dig at the club's local rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Man United this summer but the England forward would be a perfect fit for Galtier's PSG vision... linking up with Kylian Mbappe could be the 'fresh start' he craves

Paris Saint-Germain are in the market for a forward this summer and have identified Marcus Rashford as someone they would like to bring to the Parc des Princes for the 2022-23 campaign. Christophe Galtier thinks Rashford would be well suited to their style of play and has earmarked the England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wasps hit with further financial woes as they fail to repay a £35m retail bond on their stadium, with doubts over the side's competence this season after 11 player departures and just seven arrivals

Wasps' preparations for the new Gallagher Premiership season have been thrown into chaos after the club was unable to meet a key deadline on the repayment of a £35million retail bond. With the 2022-23 campaign less than a month away, Lee Blackett's side has been hit hard by financial...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Man United chief John Murtough is filmed flying home after talks with Adrien Rabiot's agent mother in Italy as they press on with a £15m deal despite fans' concerns and her demands for more cash

Manchester United football director John Murtough has held talks with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique as the club look to finalise a deal for the Juventus midfielder. Murtough was seen leaving Turin on Friday afternoon following a scheduled meeting with Veronique Rabiot. United are hoping to secure the services...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionesses stars Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award... with England trio joining Ada Hegerberg, Vivianne Miedema and Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-person shortlist

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright have each been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award, having marshalled England to Euro 2022 glory last month. The Lionesses join a illustrious 20-person shortlist including Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema. Barcelona boast a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'The threats never stopped': Willian reveals the social media abuse he and his family suffered at the hands of angry Corinthians fans was the reason behind the termination of his contract with his boyhood club

Willian has revealed he agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians because of relentless death threats on social media he and his family were subjected to by angry fans during his short time with his boyhood club. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder also said the level of violence among...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

536K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy