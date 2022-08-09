Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
Report touts these restaurants have the best french fries in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!. Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
checkoutdfw.com
This is the drop the Dallas area has seen in home showings
Home showings across the United States have declined year-over-year for June, according to the data collected by ShowingTime.com. According to the data, the decline in home showings is a strong indicator that as inventory increases and competition eases, the market is once again becoming more balanced. “The Northeast saw the...
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Rowlett
The restaurant’s weekly rotating menu offers a variety of unique flavors.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salad and Go to Open at Marsh Ln. and Walnut Hill in Dallas
Fresh salads and wraps are coming soon to this planned location.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
papercitymag.com
An Epic Block Party, Outdoor Movies, and Taste of Trolley Return to Uptown Dallas This Fall
Uptown Dallas Inc.’s annual Uptown Block Party is a staple on every Dallasite’s fall social calendar. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Between the hot temperatures and summer coming to an end, we’re already dreaming of fall and the winter holidays. Luckily...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
Living in a city whose economy doesn't waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you're looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you're lucky enough to already reside within them.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Comments / 0