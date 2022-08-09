ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’ve been happily married for 25 years – but I’ve just discovered my husband has another fiancé and kids

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak after discovering that her husband of 25 years and the father of her children has a whole other life.

The devastated lady, who shares three kids with the man she thought was the love of her life, said she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdSY6_0hAz2JuN00
Sad mature woman on bed with her husband in the background Credit: Getty

Taking to Reddit in an anonymous post, she opened up about his betrayal and how she has coped since being delivered the blow.

She explained: “My husband has a second family. The ultimate cliche has happened in my life and I’m absolutely broken.

“My husband, my rock, has been having an affair for over 17 years. We have been married for 25 years.

“We have three beautiful children, two in college and one who still lives at home - but turns out he’s had another set this whole time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zejm_0hAz2JuN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2h6R_0hAz2JuN00

The woman then shared further details, as she revealed that her other half is an insurance broker and therefore often travels with work, spending one week on and one week off at home.

However, now it has emerged that on his “week off”, he’s been playing happy families with his fiancee and their two teenage children.

She then shared how social media helped her to discover his infidelity after she decided to set up a Facebook account.

She explained: “When I searched my husband’s first name, another profile with another last name popped up, through that profile were the links to his fiancée and other kids.

“My husband is currently with said family and I know it’s him because his most recent post is a photo of him and that other family eating dinner.

“Among those photos were photos of him kissing the girl and him being fatherly with the kids who look nearly identical to my husband.”

The anonymous woman then said she is unsure how she will confront him, but “almost every part” of her “wants to scream in his face and reprimand him for ruining” her life.

Yet, she also admitted that as “her heart is in shambles” and that a different part of her wants to pretend she never saw so as not to disturb their “peaceful” family life.

My husband, my rock, has been having an affair for over 17 years.

She concluded: “I don’t know what to do anymore. I can’t be in the home where we’ve raised our kids, where we’ve spent every Christmas for the last 26 years.

“And where I’ve been alone on New Years’, taking care of our babies while he “works”. I just can’t.

“I want to leave a note for him too, to hurt him like he’s hurt me, but I don’t think that’s possible.

“I don’t know how I’ll ever face him again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02frR6_0hAz2JuN00
The woman said her heart is absolutely shattered following the betrayal Credit: Getty

Comments / 12

deb G
2d ago

Run to the best divorce attorney you can find. Don't say anything about it to him yet. Gather financial records while he is with the other family.

Reply
24
SeriMo
2d ago

Seek out an awesome attorney(s), get everything in order, and then divorce and sue him for everything possible! Make sure you include a very detailed letter to the other woman, as well. Spread the word. Spare nothing and no one.

Reply
11
Nicole Brown
1d ago

Wow you had to ask the question even after you found out it's real & your mental health & heart is broken 💔. I would let the kids know as soon as you get the proof and lawyer. Don't engage in any physical activities as a normal in love truthful relationship would. Lie to him that ur under the weather, slowly take money out of accounts & put it in your own that he can't touch, have him watch the kid at home & you go on a deserved vacation 😉 that would also interfere with his lovers weeks & see what happens noting every conversations & reactions, keep records of bank statements & receipts of all your transactions, start moving your stuff out in small amounts so he wouldn't suspect anything till the big day when he's not home that week taking the child & leaving a letter w/ copy of divorce papers to a empty house. Good luck

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police

A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy