Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'

Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali.

The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos have all arrived on permanent deals at the Emirates this season, but the spending won't step there for the Gunners.

Serie A champions, Milan, have labelled the midfielder as 'non-transferable' but would consider sanctioning a sale should Arsenal meet their £46million asking price, according to Calcio Mercato.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli is keen to keep the 22-year-old after leading the club to their first Serie A title in over a decade, with the Italian viewed as one of the group's core players.

They have already lost key central midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona this summer and are reluctant to lose another member of their title-winning midfield.

Tonali would cost Arsenal in the region of £46million

Tonali is currently only one year into a five-year contract, meaning it would require a hefty transfer fee from Arsenal to acquire his services.

However, Arteta's determination to bring a new central midfielder to London before the transfer market closes means a deal could be on the horizon with the Premier League side keen to press on after entering negotiations.

Milan will look to bring in two new players should Tonali be allowed to leave this summer as they attempt to build a new team capable of challenging in Europe.

The defensive midfielder scored five goals and made three assists in the league last season as AC Milan returned to the top of Italian football and ended a period of dominance by Juventus and Inter Milan.

He made his debut for the Italian national team under current coach Roberto Mancini at just 19-years-old but was left out of the Euros winning squad.