ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali.

The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos have all arrived on permanent deals at the Emirates this season, but the spending won't step there for the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEe5S_0hAyxj1a00
Sandro Tonali is the subject of interest from Arsenal with the Gunners keen to negotiate a deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdPjw_0hAyxj1a00
Tonali scored five goals lasts season as AC Milan clinched a first league title in over a decade

Serie A champions, Milan, have labelled the midfielder as 'non-transferable' but would consider sanctioning a sale should Arsenal meet their £46million asking price, according to Calcio Mercato.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli is keen to keep the 22-year-old after leading the club to their first Serie A title in over a decade, with the Italian viewed as one of the group's core players.

They have already lost key central midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona this summer and are reluctant to lose another member of their title-winning midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhcNq_0hAyxj1a00
Tonali would cost Arsenal in the region of £46million

Tonali is currently only one year into a five-year contract, meaning it would require a hefty transfer fee from Arsenal to acquire his services.

However, Arteta's determination to bring a new central midfielder to London before the transfer market closes means a deal could be on the horizon with the Premier League side keen to press on after entering negotiations.

Milan will look to bring in two new players should Tonali be allowed to leave this summer as they attempt to build a new team capable of challenging in Europe.

The defensive midfielder scored five goals and made three assists in the league last season as AC Milan returned to the top of Italian football and ended a period of dominance by Juventus and Inter Milan.

He made his debut for the Italian national team under current coach Roberto Mancini at just 19-years-old but was left out of the Euros winning squad.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is SNUBBED for 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist despite winning his seventh crown only last year... but his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo DOES make the cut with Neymar also overlooked

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has sensationally missed out on the 30-man shortlist for this year's award following his disappointing debut campaign with PSG. Longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo did made the cut but team-mate Neymar did not as France Football's ceremony on Friday provided a some big shocks. Clear...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Don't panic! Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims everyone is calm at the club despite poor start to the season after defeat by Brighton as well as public criticism over transfer policy

Erik Ten Hag says there is no panic at Manchester United over their poor start to the season and criticism of the club’s transfer policy. The Dutchman’s side travel to Brentford on Saturday in the 5.30pm kick-off desperate for a victory after a shock 2-1 opening-day defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Everton need to work on their back five and Aston Villa must strive to get the best out of their front line... Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are each unsure of their best team ahead of Saturday's clash

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are two great former footballers who faced one another 20 times as Premier League midfielders. But as they meet for the first time as managers, they’re two relatively young coaches wrestling with their own team’s tactics and trying to find winning formulas. Their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

How a karaoke classic got Darwin Nunez on song with the Reds: £85m new boy had a quiet start on tour… but he started to feel at home after his initiation song in Austria got their Latin contingent dancing

The Brandlhof Hotel in Saalfelden, close to Salzburg, is a haven of tranquillity and has become the place Jurgen Klopp likes to launch Liverpool’s season. Set in the Austrian Alps, its outdoor facilities offer everything the modern footballer requires to get fit, but last month it was an event after all the physical conditioning had taken place that could yet have the biggest bearing on the club’s campaign.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Sandro Tonali
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon for their next fly-on-the-wall All or Nothing documentary... despite the club turning down offers from several production companies after Saudi takeover

Amazon are targeting Newcastle to feature in their next All Or Nothing documentary as they look for the next Premier League side to be given the behind-the-scenes treatment. Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all welcomed Amazon's cameras into their clubs with plans being worked on to release the next instalment in the All Or Nothing series in two years' time, which would involve filming taking place over the course of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Monaco have improved their offer for Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare after their initial £15m bid was rejected, as Brendan Rodgers looks to recoup the £23m Leicester paid for him last summer

Monaco have made an improved offer for Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The French club made an initial offer of £15 million last month, but it was rejected by Brendan Rodgers as he hoped to recoup the £23m they spent on the 23-year-old in 2021. Soumare struggled to establish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giovani Lo Celso has flown to Spain in preparation for a loan return to Villarreal, after Antonio Conte made it clear the Argentinian midfielder is not part of his Tottenham plans

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso flew to Spain on Friday night ahead of joining Villarreal on a season loan. There is no option to buy in the deal and the 26-year-old can be recalled by Tottenham in January. He is one of a number of players Antonio Conte is trying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta backs William Saliba to handle the pressure in the Premier League after man-of-the-match display against Crystal Palace... as the Spaniard insists his 'humble' defender 'has his feet on the ground'

Mikel Arteta has backed William Saliba to deal with all of the exposure that comes his way following his fine Arsenal debut, insisting the France defender will keep his feet on the ground. Saliba, 21, made his long-awaited Gunners bow in their 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace last Friday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Barcelona#Arsenal#Italian#Serie
Daily Mail

Monza is a Formula One city whose football club had never played in Serie A in its 109-year history... now, thanks to Silvio Berlusconi, they are preparing for their first ever top-flight season - and want to be in Europe within two years!

Monza is a Formula One city. It has a population of about 122,000, the same as the Arenella district of Napoli, who have traditionally always been focused on cars. The city's football club has never played in Serie A in its 109-year history. Until this season. Thanks to former Italian...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'The new criteria were unfavourable to him and his first season in Paris was very disappointing': Ballon d'Or organisers explain Lionel Messi's omission from 30-man shortlist

France Football have given their reasons for not including defending champion Lionel Messi on this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist, which was revealed on Friday. Messi and team-mate Neymar were the big names to miss out on the 30-man list of nominees with the Argentine's omission easily the biggest talking point from the ceremony.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'The threats never stopped': Willian reveals the social media abuse he and his family suffered at the hands of angry Corinthians fans was the reason behind the termination of his contract with his boyhood club

Willian has revealed he agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians because of relentless death threats on social media he and his family were subjected to by angry fans during his short time with his boyhood club. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder also said the level of violence among...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso's move to Barcelona 'is on hold until the Spanish side resolve Frenkie de Jong's situation', with the Dutch midfielder 'yet to give his approval over a move to Stamford Bridge'

Marcos Alonso's proposed move to Barcelona is on hold until the Catalan side resolve Frenkie de Jong's transfer situation. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel already stated the Spanish full-back is set to leave the club this summer and excluded him from their Premier League opener against Everton. However Alonso's move can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sandro Tonali rubbishes rumours of a summer switch to Arsenal by insisting he 'wants to stay' at boyhood club AC Milan... with the 22-year-old midfielder even dedicating his new tattoo to the club's supporters

Arsenal target Sandro Tonali has squashed hopes of a Premier League move by saying he 'joined AC Milan at the right moment' and is keen to stay. Tonali also mentioned a tattoo that is likely to endear him to Rossoneri fans, as it takes a not-so-subtle dig at the club's local rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wasps hit with further financial woes as they fail to repay a £35m retail bond on their stadium, with doubts over the side's competence this season after 11 player departures and just seven arrivals

Wasps' preparations for the new Gallagher Premiership season have been thrown into chaos after the club was unable to meet a key deadline on the repayment of a £35million retail bond. With the 2022-23 campaign less than a month away, Lee Blackett's side has been hit hard by financial...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Man United this summer but the England forward would be a perfect fit for Galtier's PSG vision... linking up with Kylian Mbappe could be the 'fresh start' he craves

Paris Saint-Germain are in the market for a forward this summer and have identified Marcus Rashford as someone they would like to bring to the Parc des Princes for the 2022-23 campaign. Christophe Galtier thinks Rashford would be well suited to their style of play and has earmarked the England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Jamie Byone-Gittens, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marius Wolf mount a late comeback for Dortmund after Michael Gregoritsch's first-half strike

Borussia Dortmund scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half through three substitutes to come from a goal down and beat hosts Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday. England youth international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens grabbed a 77th minute equaliser after a goalkeeping error before weaving past three...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

The World Cup is just 100 days away - so who has the biggest issues? England and France must recover from Nations League disasters, Cristiano Ronaldo risks being undercooked if he stays at Man United... while the USA are struggling to find a No 9

Panic may have set in for World Cup wallchart makers around the globe this week when FIFA announced that they were moving the start date for this year's tournament forward by one day. Hosts Qatar, originally scheduled to play in the third match on November 21, realised that in fact...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

536K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy