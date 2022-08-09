Read full article on original website
freepressnewspapers.com
I-55 patching & paving starts Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
qrockonline.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
Forest Park Review
CSX removing one of two rail linesthrough Forest Park
For well over 100 years, there has been double main line of railroad tracks running through Forest Park. The right-of-way is owned and operated by the CSX Railroad and it runs along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. It then curves north to cross Des Plaines Avenue on a trestle and continues north into River Forest. Last week, the CSX began retiring one of the tracks that runs through Forest Park.
Woman left with more than $4,000 in damage after car hits downed light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman said she was left with thousands of dollars in damage to her car after it hit a downed light pole in the middle of DuSable Lake Shore Drive As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Stacy Sweat said she and her husband were driving north on the Drive just north of 31st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All of a sudden, she noticed something didn't seem right. "In front of us, there was a few cars pulled over - but we weren't sure what that was," Sweat said, "and...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
WSPY NEWS
Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich
Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
WSPY NEWS
One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego
The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
qrockonline.com
Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem.
Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens in Oswego and Aurora, IL
August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area. Scooter’s Coffee, based...
