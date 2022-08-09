ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lamont Dozier dead at 81 – Motown legend behind string of huge hits for The Supremes & The Four Tops dies

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MOTOWN legend Lamont Dozier has died at the age of 81, his family has said.

The singer-songwriter, of Michigan, was behind a string of hits including The Supremes' 1964 track Baby Love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JlNA_0hAyt00m00
Motown legend Lamont Dozier has died Credit: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZrff_0hAyt00m00
The singer-songwriter worked with groups such as Martha and the Vandellas and The Four Tops Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjlYQ_0hAyt00m00
Dozier was behind a string of hits, including the 1964 track Baby Love by The Supremes (pictured)

The producer, who worked alongside Brian and Eddie Holland as part of the trio Holland-Dozier-Holland, died on August 9 but a cause of death hasn’t been revealed, Jazz FM reported.

Dozier has also worked with groups such as Martha and the Vandellas and The Four Tops.

Dozens of tributes have poured in from across the music industry.

Grammy-nominated producer Brandon Williams said: “Another man that sat down and taught me a lot about music is gone.

“The great Lamont Dozier. I'll never forget meeting and working with him along with the Holland Brothers in 2006.

“Thank you for all you did for me and for the world at large. You definitely made this place better.”

Radio presenter Justin Dealey said: "RIP Lamont Dozier. Motown legend and one of the finest songwriters ever."

And, Lorraine King, who stars on Colourful Radio, said: "Sleep peacefully Lamont Dozier (June 16, 1941 - August 9, 2022), and thank you for the music."

Dozier was also a singer and his hit track Trying to Hold on to My Woman reached number four on the R&B chart in 1974.

Dozier and the Hollands were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The US Sun

Jon Batiste to leave Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ after seven seasons with Louis Cato to replace him as band leader

MUSICIAN Jon Batiste is departing Stephen Colbert's The Late Show after seven seasons. Colbert announced the bandleader's departure during Thursday's edition of The Late Show. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years. And will we miss him here? ‘Yeaaa!'" Colbert said.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy