Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carousel Park temporarily closed for repairs

KINGSPORT — Carousel Park, the children’s playground located beside the Carousel Roundhouse, will be closed on Friday in order for crews to repair the rubberized surface of the play area. The playground will reopen for normal hours on Saturday. The carousel will not be affected by this work...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes on Thursday, thinking of what had happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her former home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction from July’s flash flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Off Leash Social: Business in full swing

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway

KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects

ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy

ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Recent property tax collections exceed 97% in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year. According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission’s monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Project Imagination,' a high school senior helps St. Jude

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon wish list full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a webpage that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan budget approved with no tax increase

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a $283 million county budget that maintains the county property tax at last year’s rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value). A required public hearing earlier in the day drew no speakers. But commissioners heard from several...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

