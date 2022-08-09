Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. Dabbs
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on...
Kingsport Times-News
Carousel Park temporarily closed for repairs
KINGSPORT — Carousel Park, the children’s playground located beside the Carousel Roundhouse, will be closed on Friday in order for crews to repair the rubberized surface of the play area. The playground will reopen for normal hours on Saturday. The carousel will not be affected by this work...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes on Thursday, thinking of what had happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her former home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction from July’s flash flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to residents
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Kingsport Times-News
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Kingsport Times-News
First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway
KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy
ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
Kingsport Times-News
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Department of Energy issues emergency declarations for flooding from mine damage
POUND — Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs. Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Wednesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted on Wednesday to approve a...
Kingsport Times-News
Recent property tax collections exceed 97% in Washington County
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year. According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
Kingsport Times-News
Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission’s monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget.
Kingsport Times-News
'Project Imagination,' a high school senior helps St. Jude
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon wish list full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a webpage that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan budget approved with no tax increase
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a $283 million county budget that maintains the county property tax at last year’s rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value). A required public hearing earlier in the day drew no speakers. But commissioners heard from several...
Kingsport Times-News
Christian group to host Back-to-School Bash as well as a crusade later this month
ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary
As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
Kingsport Times-News
Juveniles arrested after church in Sullivan County burglarized, vandalized
BLOUNTVILLE — Vandalism to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, in the Bloomingdale area of Sullivan County left the church's interior with an estimated $11,000 worth of damage, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office issued the following information Wednesday afternoon:
