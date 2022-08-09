ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carousel Park temporarily closed for repairs

KINGSPORT — Carousel Park, the children’s playground located beside the Carousel Roundhouse, will be closed on Friday in order for crews to repair the rubberized surface of the play area. The playground will reopen for normal hours on Saturday. The carousel will not be affected by this work...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects

ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn

Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show

KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
KINGSPORT, TN

