I’m an interiors expert – 11 hacks to make your home look expensive on a budget

By Isobel Pankhurst
 3 days ago
YOU may think that you’ll have to spend a small fortune to turn your house into your dream home - but that may not actually be the case.

A number of interior experts spoke to Homes & Gardens and revealed some of their top tips to make your home look expensive, all without breaking the bank.

Choose furniture that has character

Rather than having all your furniture match, it can actually look nicer, and more expensive, to add some character to your living space.

Decorating with antiques is a great way to make any home look just that bit more expensive.

For a totally unique space you can try mixing antiques and newer finds.

Add character and texture with panelling

Wall panelling can completely elevate a room, in a way that screams “expensive.”

Panelling is also a surprisingly budget-friendly way to decorate, and is often actually cheaper than wallpaper.

Install statement lighting

“Statement chandeliers are the jewellery of an interior,” says Owen Pacey, founder of Renaissance London.

“A great way to level up your living room is with a grand, statement chandelier, whether that’s an ornate, rococo-style, gilt piece or a contemporary sputnik globe.”

You may think statement lighting is a rather expensive piece of decoration, but there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there - so yes, you can add some style to your home without having to remortgage it.

Update your staircase

Even something as simple as just adding a new bannister to your stairs, or switching out the carpet for some wood flooring can totally transform your home.

Gareth Betts, Neville Johnson’s staircase designer says: “A staircase is an integral part to the structure of any home and is the first thing that yourself and guests see when walking inside, so guaranteeing your entryway is impactful is key.

“A bespoke staircase is the perfect way to transform a space into something that was once ‘tired’ into somewhere that is stylish and welcoming.”

Display cut flowers

This is a quick way to transform any space, and add a bit of colour. Some flowers will also have your home smelling amazing.

Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches suggested Eucalyptus, adding that this is a favourite among florists for creating fragrant and luxury displays.

She says: “Paired with a simple glass vase and beautifully interspersed among fresh flowers such as lilies, carnations, roses and thistles, the stunning shapes of the eucalyptus stems will add height and dimension to any room and add a look of opulence for a more expensive interior.”

Decorate with art you love

“Bare walls will make a space feel empty and lacking” says Sam Greig, senior designer at Swoon, “but enormous prints of a cityscape are certainly not the way to go.

“Taking time to invest in pieces you genuinely like that also fit your space will make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of any room, and help to craft something that feels authentic and meaningful.

“Don't rush this process or put pressure on yourself to have all your art within six months. Building your collection is all part of the fun.”

Replace carpets with wood flooring

Wooden flooring can add an expensive look to any room in which it’s installed.

“Flooring is the key element when it comes to setting the tone for any interior. Get this right and all the other details will fall into place” says Darwyn Ker, Managing Director of Woodpecker Flooring.

And if you love the look of a wood flooring, but don’t have a budget that will allow for this, then consider instead installing laminate wood-style flooring, which will transform your home for a fraction of the price.

Incorporate luxury materials

You don’t need to break the bank to add a touch of luxury to your home.

If you have an idea what luxury item you really want, such as a nice bath or coffee table, you can budget for this and go for cheaper alternatives in other areas.

You can also accessorise with pieces made from luxury materials, such as a marble tray on a coffee table or a gold candle snuffer.

Keep wires out of view

Even the most elegant of rooms will look cheap if there are wires all over the place, so you may want to reduce this source of visual clutter.

For TVs consider running the cables through the wall instead of having them hang off.

You can avoid wires in the kitchen by putting away appliances when they’re not in use, this will also free up your countertops and leave your kitchen looking neat and tidy.

Add a vintage rug

“Luxurious rugs can make a home look and feel more expensive. Choose options that are durable and stain-resistant,” says Jessica Nelson of Jessica Nelson Design.

She adds: “Rug pads also make a big difference in the design. We usually opt for thicker felt options over the thinner webbed versions.

“There are some great expensive options out there, but we also love vintage rugs we find on Etsy as a more budget-friendly option.”

Don’t overlook the finishing touches

Don’t forget about the small details when it comes to decorating your home.

Things like light switches, door handles and plug sockets can really bring the whole look together.

Light switches are the most interactive part of your interior and should be an integral part of the design,’ says Howard Solomons, head of design at Wandsworth Electrical.

“Anything handled so frequently must reflect quality, not only in its look but also in its touch.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
