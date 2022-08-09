I’m an elegance coach – the 10 things that make you look tacky and why bad fake eyelashes are the worst

WHEN it comes to looking well put-together there are some things that are obvious to avoid.

But people still make the same mistakes over and over again.

Luckily, elegance expert Anna Bey recently revealed 10 of the worst things that will cheapen your appearance and look tacky.

So if you're doing any of these it might be time to switch things up.

Cracked feet

This is more important during the summer months when you're more likely to have your feet on show, but forgetting to give your feet the attention they need can ruin your look.

Anna explained: "When you have cracked feet, crusty soles or generally hard, dead skin, this detail leaves an impression about you.

"So make sure you do those pedicures regularly, at least once per month."

Overlined lips

If you want the perfect Kylie Jenner pout you've probably attempted this trend, but the truth is it almost never looks good.

"It does cheapen the appearance of someone," Anna quipped.

Take time applying your lipliner to avoid it looking wonky or out of proportion.

Greasy hair

We get it - sometimes there just isn't enough time to wash your hair, but according to the pro you should always have dry shampoo on hand for this reason.

"It just ruins everything," she explained, "It makes you look unhygienic and it makes you look dirty."

She added: "At least put on a hat or a headscarf or something to cover up that grease."

Messy makeup

Taking the time to apply your makeup properly is a must.

And if it smudges throughout the day you should keep on top of it if you want to avoid looking cheap and tacky.

Anna said: "It doesn't leave a positive impression."

Visible hair extensions

Having hair extensions is fine and can look really chic - but only if you can't tell they're in there.

When you can see the clips in the top of your hair the illusion is instantly ruined and the whole look is cheapened.

The elegance pro revealed: "You need to be aware of these things, I always check my head in the back before I leave my home to make sure everything is perfectly aligned."

Obviously fake lashes

Anna said: "It's not an elegance mistake to wear fake eyelashes but it's about how your present those fake eyelashes.

Make sure they're perfectly glued to your eye because one thing that we see a lot with ladies is the eyelash is not entirely glued on, you always have that little bit in the corner that's poking out."

According to the pro this can cheapen your look and even if you don't notice it, other people will.

Un-blended blush

Wearing blush is a great way to add some colour and life into your face, but it's easy to get carried away.

The important thing to remember is that a little goes a long way, so apply less than you think you need.

Stiff hair

The slicked back style might be in right now, but according to Anna it's sill importnat for hair to look like hair.

She explained: "It does not look good because the whole point of beautiful hair is that it has movement, shine, lustre and just looks healthy, not like you're wearing a stiff wig."

Brightly coloured hair

If you want to avoid looking cheap, sticking to natural hair colours is the best thing to do, Anna explained.

Ditch the pink, blue and green hair.

"I find this to look so incredibly unkept, it downgrades the entire appearance," she said.

Cakey makeup

"Your makeup should technically be kind of invisible," Anna reckons.

"If your makeup skills aren't that advances, I'd rather wear no makeup than cakey makeup," she added.

