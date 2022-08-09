Read full article on original website
Related
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
Source: Cameron Young 'strongly inclined' to remain on PGA Tour, turn down LIV Golf
Cameron Young may not be going anywhere. The likely PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was linked to the upstart LIV Golf tour by The Times UK on Wednesday, but a person close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue said the 25-year-old isn’t likely to join the Saudi-backed league.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magic Johnson’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Hits the Market for 14.5 Million
Click here to read the full article. Even though Magic Johnson moved out of this Bel-Air abode in the ‘90s, he made sure to leave some ultra-sporty touches behind. A six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion that once belonged to a Los Angeles Lakers legend has hit the market for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot gated enclave is being listed by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who also happens to be the seller. The property is decked out with six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and even a locker room with walls that have been signed by prominent NBA players. Ellin purchased the home back...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers
There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie
Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: PGA Tour scores first win against LIV, but what's next?
In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard, who was in the courtroom Tuesday in San Jose, react to the PGA Tour’s first legal victory against LIV, discuss the ramifications and more. They then weigh in on Cameron Smith’s reported move to LIV Golf after the playoffs.
bloomberglaw.com
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
Golf Channel
After mid-round grip change, hole-out finish, Si Woo Kim takes FedEx St. Jude lead
Sometimes it's not how you start, but how you finish. Si Woo Kim withdrew from last week's Wyndham Championship during the final round due to an illness. Just four days later, however, he teed it up in Memphis at the FedExCup Playoffs' opener and has put himself in a position to win.
Golf Digest
Solving the mystery of Dustin Johnson's missing plaque at TPC Southwind
MEMPHIS — The scene: Dustin Johnson, leading the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic on the 18th at TPC Southwind on Sunday, stood over his ball about 170 yards from the hole. The moment would be more dramatic if the tournament was close, but in fact Johnson had a four-shot cushion, and by this point the event was effectively over. Still, he had one last piece of magic up his sleeve—a final dramatic act, even in the absence of real competitive drama:
Comments / 3