Golf

ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Magic Johnson’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Hits the Market for 14.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Even though Magic Johnson moved out of this Bel-Air abode in the ‘90s, he made sure to leave some ultra-sporty touches behind.  A six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion that once belonged to a Los Angeles Lakers legend has hit the market for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot gated enclave is being listed by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who also happens to be the seller. The property is decked out with six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and even a locker room with walls that have been signed by prominent NBA players.   Ellin purchased the home back...
REAL ESTATE
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News

PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
GOLF
The Spun

Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers

There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: PGA Tour scores first win against LIV, but what's next?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard, who was in the courtroom Tuesday in San Jose, react to the PGA Tour’s first legal victory against LIV, discuss the ramifications and more. They then weigh in on Cameron Smith’s reported move to LIV Golf after the playoffs.
GOLF
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Solving the mystery of Dustin Johnson's missing plaque at TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS — The scene: Dustin Johnson, leading the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic on the 18th at TPC Southwind on Sunday, stood over his ball about 170 yards from the hole. The moment would be more dramatic if the tournament was close, but in fact Johnson had a four-shot cushion, and by this point the event was effectively over. Still, he had one last piece of magic up his sleeve—a final dramatic act, even in the absence of real competitive drama:
MEMPHIS, TN

