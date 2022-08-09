Click here to read the full article. Even though Magic Johnson moved out of this Bel-Air abode in the ‘90s, he made sure to leave some ultra-sporty touches behind. A six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion that once belonged to a Los Angeles Lakers legend has hit the market for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot gated enclave is being listed by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who also happens to be the seller. The property is decked out with six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and even a locker room with walls that have been signed by prominent NBA players. Ellin purchased the home back...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO