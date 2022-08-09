ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive line struggles give Zach Wilson Joe Burrow-type nightmares during Tuesday’s practice

By Billy Riccette
 2 days ago
Just one day after losing right tackle Mekhi Becton for the season with a fractured kneecap, the Jets offensive line looked like a group that was not ready for primetime.

With Becton and Conor McDermott both out, the Jets went with a rotation between Max Mitchell and Chuma Edoga as the first-team right tackle.

That, coupled with a rough day across the line, as well as QB Zach Wilson, led to Wilson hitting the ground quite a bit Tuesday. It almost felt like what Joe Burrow went through during the AFC Divisional Playoff. Burrow was sacked nine times in that game. Wilson took eight sacks in 22 dropbacks, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Give the defense a lot of credit for getting to Wilson and making his life hell on Tuesday, including Quinnen Williams, who continues to have a strong camp.

Even Jacob Martin continues to impress, as he makes a push for one of the backup defensive end spots.

But the offense really left a lot to be desired, especially at the end of practice. The Jets ended the day with three goal-line reps. Wilson was sacked on two of those reps.

All in all, it was a very forgetful day for the offense and didn’t do anything to help quiet fans for asking, almost begging, for the team to sign Duane Brown. But, tomorrow is another day.

