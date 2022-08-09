Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DNR biologists say Storm Lake carp die-off likely won't have a lasting impact
STORM LAKE, Iowa — State biologists aren't worried that a virus killing thousands of juvenile-age carp in Storm Lake will have a lasting impact on the species' population in the lake. Thousands of common carp infected with the koi herpes virus have died and continue to wash up, lining...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
