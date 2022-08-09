In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable and use Quick Actions in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. Quick Actions is a built-in feature of Firefox that helps to perform various actions using the address bar. For example, you can use the Quick Actions to open the Add-ons Manager page, View Bookmarks, Open Private Browsing Window, Restart Firefox, and open the Logins & Passwords page to find and manage saved passwords, etc. All such options or features can also be accessed in other ways, but using Quick Actions for them is faster and easier. You just need to find an action and trigger it using the address bar.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO