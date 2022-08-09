Read full article on original website
How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
Receive important notifications when Focus assist is on in Windows 11
Focus assist helps you disable notifications from all apps at once so that you can focus on your top-priority work. However, if you want to receive important notifications when Focus assist is turned on in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. Focus assist, formerly known as Quiet...
One or more of the specified arguments are not valid Task Scheduler error
You may get a Task Scheduler error prompt stating One or more of the specified arguments are not valid if you have created an automated scheduled task that should be triggered or you have set some other conditions but it fails to do so when you log onto your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides applicable solutions to the issue.
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
How to enable and use Quick Actions in Firefox browser on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable and use Quick Actions in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. Quick Actions is a built-in feature of Firefox that helps to perform various actions using the address bar. For example, you can use the Quick Actions to open the Add-ons Manager page, View Bookmarks, Open Private Browsing Window, Restart Firefox, and open the Logins & Passwords page to find and manage saved passwords, etc. All such options or features can also be accessed in other ways, but using Quick Actions for them is faster and easier. You just need to find an action and trigger it using the address bar.
What is and How to delete MountUUP folder in Windows 11/10
In your quest to clean up or free up disk space on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer to make room for more storage space, you may come across the MountUUP folder which takes a considerable amount of disk space. In this post, we demystify this folder and also provide ways to delete the folder.
Microsoft open sources its Windows 11 emoji for everyone to use
Microsoft introduced a complete suite of emojis in Windows 11 that was built upon the Fluent design style, and from what we can tell, these emojis look pretty good. Now, the folks at Microsoft decided that it would be a good idea if everyone has the chance to use the emoji suite outside of the Windows 11 platform.
Can’t uninstall VLC? How to completely uninstall VLC Media Player
The VLC media player is one of the popular media players available across many platforms. This media player is used by millions around the world to play media on their devices. The VLC media player can play any type of media on devices. This makes VLC a go-to media player for many. VLC is a third-party media player that we need to download and install manually on our devices. We can uninstall it at any time in a simple way. If you can’t uninstall VLC on your Windows 11/10, in this guide, we have solutions that can help you completely uninstall the VLC media player from your PC.
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
Libcef.dll is missing or not found in Windows 11/10
The DLL file named Libcef.dll is a Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) Dynamic Link Library, which is used by several programs and applications to run on Windows. Since it’s crucial to run applications, if this file is missing from your computer, you may run into an error that says, “The program can’t start because libcef.dll is missing from your computer.” Today, we will see what might’ve caused this DLL file to go missing and how you can fix this error if faced with it.
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
How to change background on Trello
By default, Trello uses a one-color background, which might look dull in your eyes. If so, and you want to customize the Trello board with a new background wallpaper, here is how you can do that. It is possible to change the background on Trello using these simple steps. Once you do that on one device, it will be synchronized across all the devices.
How much space do you need to install Windows 11/10?
When purchasing a Windows PC or a Laptop, you must always have wondered about the storage. How much is enough for day-to-day usage? How much does Windows installation take up? What should the partition size of the C drive or the system drive on which you will install Windows? All these lead to confusion for new users, and we will help you figure out how much space you need to install Windows 11/10.
How to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF Reader on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF reader on Windows 11/10. The built-in PDF viewer or reader of Firefox has some interesting features that include two-page view mode (Odd Spreads), Even Spreads, Horizontal Scrolling, view document properties, Presentation Mode, etc. Now, it also lets you annotate a PDF using its PDF editing tools. Using these PDF editing tools, you can add text and use ink annotation to draw on PDF with freehand mode. You can also select a color of your choice for using the text tool and ink tool.
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
Firefox font changed suddenly [Fixed]
Firefox is one of the most trusted browsers available in the market. It is mostly flawless and rarely faces issues. However, many users have reported that the font changes suddenly in Firefox. Also, it does not change with other browsers. If you encounter this problem, please read this article for the resolutions.
How to uninstall or disable Edge in Windows 11
Although it is not possible to uninstall the stable version of the Edge browser, you can certainly uninstall or disable Edge Dev, Beta, and Canary versions in Windows 11/10. Here is how you can remove the Edge icon from the Taskbar, remove Edge as the default browser or uninstall Edge WebView2.
How to convert units in Windows 11 using Calculator
At times, you might need to convert units in Windows 11 due to some reasons. If so, you can go through this article to learn how you can convert almost any unit using the Calculator app. That said, you do not need third-party apps to convert units from one to another in Windows 11.
Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10
Projecting to this PC is a special feature of Windows which allows streaming apps and content from another device to show on your PC. It is also called mirroring, but it works without wires. And that is where Miracast also comes into the picture because then it will help to cast one device screen to another. That said, if Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10, here is how to fix the problem.
