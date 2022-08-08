Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wyatt Milum 08/13/22
West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum says that hs move to the left side of the offensive line has not been difficult from most standpoints, but that a couple of technique reversals, such as the kick step on pass protection, have been the biggest challenges. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
WVU's offensive line is led by 3 state natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
WVNews
WVU Football Will Dixon Fan Day Front
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
WVNews
Jesus Fest 2022 in Clarksburg, West Virginia: The Gospel and good times
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful event at Clarksburg’s Jackson Square on Saturday night. Musical acts and inspirational speakers took the stage from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday.
WVNews
Norma Grace Swiger Bennett
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning…
WVNews
Breanna Morgan 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday …
WVNews
Donna Marie Craven
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, Au…
WVNews
Lona Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Susan Annabelle Barnard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Annabelle Barnard, 88, of Nutter Fort, passed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born September 14, 1933, in Linn, WV, daughter of John Henry and Mabel Reda Ratcliff Lowther.
WVNews
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.
WVNews
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
WVNews
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
WVNews
Lou Ortenzio speaks about Celebrate Recovery program and instroduces the band.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful festival at Jackson S…
Comments / 0