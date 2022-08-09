COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State midfield group features a mix of young and old but talent across the board. 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Peyton McNamara is back healthy, as is Norway native Kine Flotre. McNamara scored six goals and had three assists during a spectacular freshman campaign but played in just five matches last season due to injury. Flotre also played in all 14 matches in her first season, registering three goals and an assist. Last year, she was showing glimpses of the special talent that caught head coach Lori Walker-Hock’s eye as a recruit but was sidelined with an injury midway through the year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO