OSU Defenders One of the Top Lines in the B1G
COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the strengths of Ohio State’s team will be the talented unit of defenders. The Buckeyes return a pair of starters on the back line in senior Talani Barnett. Sydney Jones. Graduate Maddy Lowe also brings a veteran presence as will graduate transfer Olivia...
Brian Schrader Joins Ohio State Swimming Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Director of swimming and diving Bill Dorenkott announced Friday the hiring of Brian Schrader to the Ohio State coaching staff. Schrader joins the Buckeyes as an assistant coach, bringing with him more than 30 years of coaching experience to the Ohio State deck. “Brian’s breadth and...
Youth and Experience Highlight the Buckeye Midfield
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State midfield group features a mix of young and old but talent across the board. 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Peyton McNamara is back healthy, as is Norway native Kine Flotre. McNamara scored six goals and had three assists during a spectacular freshman campaign but played in just five matches last season due to injury. Flotre also played in all 14 matches in her first season, registering three goals and an assist. Last year, she was showing glimpses of the special talent that caught head coach Lori Walker-Hock’s eye as a recruit but was sidelined with an injury midway through the year.
Kit Zanelli
Voted one of New Jersey’s top girls lacrosse seniors. Recorded 88 goals, 16 assists, 34 ground balls, three draw controls and 18 caused turnovers. Also played field hockey; on the varsity squad for four years and was a captain. Earned Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude honors. Operation Smile...
Chelsea Debevec
Played for MFL for two years and Resolute for three. Honor roll student and National Honor Society member. Enjoys painting, drawing, reading, traveling and running. Got into lacrosse after moving to Jackson in fifth grade and becoming friends with girls who played the sport. On why she came to Ohio...
Kate Hanlon
Part of three state championship teams in 2019 and ’21 and two state runner-up squads. Two-time Under Armour All-America South Command Team and invited to UA Top 150 Combine. Named to Best of the 2022s list by Lacrosse Magazine in 2019 and ‘20. Played for LaxManiax from seventh...
Darrien Furiness
Intelligencer/Courier Times Player of the Year and Bucks County Top Scholar Athlete as a senior. First Team All-Suburban One League in 2021 and 2022, second team selection in 2019. Two-time varsity captain. Squad won SOL title in 2021. 2021 and 2022 US Lacrosse All Academic. Played for Ultimate NJ for...
Amani Kimball-McKavish
Received Webb Sportsmanship Award, Richmond Times Dispatch/Sportsbackers Award and a two-time recipient of the “Who Do you Play For” award. Also played basketball and field hockey, serving as captain for both; three-time All-LIS in basketball, along with Honorable Mention All-Metro and MVP Award and Coaches Award winner; won LIS championship and received team award in field hockey.
Emma Blloshmi
Earned all-county and honorable mention All-America honors in 2022. Played for Long Island Top Guns starting in fifth grade and played for Long Island Legacy as a junior. Also played soccer and basketball; all-state in soccer as a junior and was all-league or all-county each year on the team; earned all-league, all-county and all-tournament team honors in basketball.
Bouzakis, Feldman Set to Represent Team USA in Bulgaria
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Incoming freshmen Buckeyes Nic Bouzakis (61kg) and Nick Feldman (125kg) along with Ohio State wrestling assistant coaches J Jaggers and Logan Stieber are traveling Thursday to Sofia, Bulgaria, after spending the last six weeks preparing for the 2022 U20 Junior World Championships Aug. 15-21. Bouzakis and Feldman will represent the United States in the freestyle competition after earning spots at the World Team Trials in early June.
