Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
Thrillist
This Brooklyn Bodega Hides a Secret Vintage Bookstore
New York City is full of speakeasy bars and hidden locations, and if you look hard enough, you might even find secret bookstores behind unassuming front doors. Greenpoint's Burnt Books is one such place. Located inside a classic New York bodega called Green Discount Corp., this vintage bookstore can only be found if you've heard about it before. It opened on July 23, and the owner, Jason Mojica, told Eater that he decided to partner with the bodega's owner to set up his store. Mojica is also the owner of nearby comic book store Hey Kids Comics!, and decided to open a store within a store to save up on rent.
Thrillist
NYC Just Installed 28 New Little Free Libraries, Here's Where They're Located
New Yorkers looking to read a new book won't even need to visit the neighborhood library anymore. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), a nonprofit organization aimed at significantly improving the quality of the city's public spaces, just announced the addition of 28 free book-sharing boxes across community gardens citywide.
Thrillist
This Giant Bounce House with Its Own DJ Just Landed in Midtown Manhattan
If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far. Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.
Thrillist
An Authentic Italian Food & Culture Festival Is Taking Over Jersey City This Week
Train your stomach to stretch a little extra this weekend. There's currently a major Italian food and culture street festival happening in Jersey City. La Festa Italiana at Holy Rosary Church began on August 10, and it will continue through August 14. This year marks the 119th edition of the festival, which is an ode to Italian American culture in its entirety. Celebrating Italian immigrant history, the rich culinary heritage, and religious faith, La Festa Italiana is a heartwarming event open to everybody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
Take a Look at the Urban Oasis That Won 2022's Greenest Block Contest in NYC
Instead of planning a trip to a faraway forest to enjoy some beautiful greenery, you could just head over to Brooklyn instead. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden just named Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues the greenest block in Brooklyn. It has it all: gardenias, roses, a rose of Sharon, a butterfly bush, and even elephant ears, The New York Times reports. There's also some creeping Charlie (an ivy variety) and creeping Jenny, which is a perennial.
Thrillist
This Beloved Los Angeles-Based Hot Chicken Chain Is Officially Opening in NYC
The rumors are true—and hot, too. The Los Angeles-favorite Nashville hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally coming to the Big Apple next week. On August 19, Dave's Hot Chicken will open its doors at its new Midtown location at 944 8th Avenue, near 56th Street. Guests will be able to start flocking in at 10:30 am, and if they stick around long enough, an employee told Eater that they might even peep Drake. Just last year, the rapper, who's a fan of Dave's, became a major investor in the chain. Other notable investors include your Tarantino movies' favorite actor, Samuel L. Jackson, and Boston Red Socks Chairman Tom Werner.
Thrillist
NYC Is Ranked the Best City in the World to Find Your Soulmate, Study Finds
If you're single in New York and are longing for a partner, you may not need to look elsewhere to find love. A new study found that NYC is the soulmate capital in the world. The Soulmate Index, an index developed by experts at engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds, determined that the Big Apple is the true city of love. To come up with the ranking, experts analyzed a multitude of factors, including country and city population, international tourist arrivals, number of single people, dating app downloads, google searches for soulmates, and number of dating hotspots.
Thrillist
This NYC Bus Route Just Won an Award for Being the Slowest in Town
Riders of NYC's M102 bus line might be surprised to learn that their commute is an award-winning one. Running from the East Village all the way to Harlem at an average speed of 4.6 mph, the M102 has officially been named the slowest high-ridership bus in the city, the New York Public Interest Research Group's Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter decided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen
If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
Thrillist
Kidnapped Brooklyn Bodega Cat Returned in Hollywood-Like Exchange
New Yorkers can finally let out a big sigh of relief. Boka, the Brooklyn bodega cat that made headlines in late July after being kidnapped, is finally back home, and the owners couldn't be happier. Getting Boka back was a Hollywood-worthy endeavor. According to Brooklyn Paper, the cat wasn't returned...
Thrillist
NYC's Congestion Pricing Plan Could Include Tolls Up to $23
After years of planning, NYC is set to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024. But the amount it will ultimately cost drivers has been an open question. Now, there are some (expensive) answers. In an environmental assessment released Wednesday, the...
Comments / 0