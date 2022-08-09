Read full article on original website
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained $1.04, or 1.1%, to $98.44 a barrel by 0949 GMT, while...
HSBC overstated Asia spinoff risks, top shareholder Ping An thinks – source
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group believes HSBC has overstated the challenges and difficulties of spinning off the bank, said a source with direct knowledge of the thinking of the Asia-focussed bank’s biggest shareholder. The bank came under pressure from Ping An in April...
Drugmakers’ shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies’ share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential...
J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder
(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it ended U.S. sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits. “As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the...
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August
(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked further up in August from a record low earlier this summer, and American households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on the back of tumbling gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August reading on the...
Oil output halted at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms on pipeline outage
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. offshore oil producers Shell, Chevron and Equinor on Thursday halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix. The shut-ins are not expected to last...
