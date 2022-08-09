Read full article on original website
Related
City of Tuscaloosa Sets Date to Consider Northriver Condominium Development
The City of Tuscaloosa set the date for a hearing to consider the approval of a planned unit development of the Northriver Marina Condominiums. According to a resolution in the city council agenda documents, the Planning and Zoning Committee held a public meeting on July 18 and granted tentative approval of the development.
Commissioners Play Santa, Approve Incentives for 4 Developments
The Jefferson County Commission continued celebrating a summertime yuletide Thursday as it adopted resolutions that usher in development to the county. After commissioners sent four development items to the agenda, Commissioner Joe Knight said the experience was “Christmas in August.”. But Commission President Jimmie Stephens made it clear the...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. At a meeting Thursday, they debated bids to give the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla a makeover.
Weaver City Work Session and City Council Meeting
Weaver, AL – The city council met for a regally scheduled work session and city council meeting on August 9th, 2022. The first subject discussed was the vision statement and SWOT analysis that Shelby Peterson with the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission is helping the city develop. A public hearing will be held on September 13th at 4:00pm to give members of the community an ability to speak on their vision for Weaver. There will also be a time at the regally scheduled work session on September 27th to discuss the vision statement and steps moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehomewoodstar.com
Council carries over sign variance request due to land owner not complying with city orders
The Homewood City Council on Aug. 8 carried over a sign variance request for a larger sign from the owners of Dogtopia, located at 1722 27th Court South, due to their property owner’s failure to comply with a city ordinance. In May, the council ordered an existing pole sign...
hooversun.com
Chace Lake condo proposal draws concern from business owners
It’s not unusual for residents to show up at Hoover zoning board meetings in opposition to a new business proposed to go up near their home, but this week it was business owners objecting to a residential development. Clint Sukar, a home builder, on Monday night was asking the...
Shelby Reporter
Work begins on Phase 1 of Hwy 119 widening project
ALABASTER – Work officially began on phase one of the Hwy 119 widening project this week. The work is being conducted between Fulton Springs Road and Hwy 12 and part of a continued upgrade to the city’s major highway. The two-phase project will widen the road to include...
Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss
The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham City Councilors: Deadly Exhibition Driving Costing Innocent Lives
With two teenagers recently killed in connection with exhibition driving incidents in the city, members of the Birmingham City Council’s transportation committee said a “disregard for life” is putting more lives in jeopardy. On Sunday, five were shot during an incident, including 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston who died...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
Cincinnati Family Magazine's Kidchella COTTELL PARK DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP MASON, OH www.cincinnatifamilymagazine August 14th, 2022 1-4 p.m. A FREE family-fun music festival for all ages! Proceeds from this event will benefit Cancer Free Kids A FREE family-fun music festival for all ages!. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent police chief, assistant chief terminated following misconduct allegations
VINCENT – The future of Vincent’s police department is uncertain in the aftermath of alleged misconduct within the department. At an emergency meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, the Vincent City Council voted in favor of Mayor James Latimer taking the necessary steps to terminate the employment of the city’s police chief, James Srygley, and assistant police chief, John Goss, who both had been suspended with pay following the allegations related to a racist text message.
280living.com
ExpectCare looking for volunteers
ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
realtysouth.com
1608 Ridge St NW
Mature trees and a very unique Mid Century modern home in the City limits of Cullman. It's like having the county setting in the city. The home is 3 bd/ 2 ba with dark hardwood floors throughout with a partially finished basement. When you walk in you are greeted with two sided gas fireplace. Both bathroom's have been updated with tile, and one host a large walk in shower. Kitchen offers farm house sink and gas stove with quartz countertops. This house offers so much that you have to see it for yourself. Call and set up your appointment today.
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
Comments / 0