Clarence Lampert, 82, Bowlus
Clarence Lampert 82 year old resident of Bowlus, MN died Monday, August 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to...
Louis Kutz, 95, Foley
Louis Kutz, age 95 of Foley passed away August 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be from 3 to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM followed by Military Honors by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
James C. Muenchow, 97, Long Prairie
June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Ralph “Bud” Terres, 88, Richmond
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph “Bud” Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will...
