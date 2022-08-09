ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
The Independent

Netflix viewers in 'shock' after watching 'insane' docuseries about Woodstock '99 festival

Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn't A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Whiskey Riff

Zac Brown Band Joined By Jamey Johnson & Marcus King For New Rendition Of "Stubborn Pride"

Last year, the Zac Brown Band got their wits about them again, returning to their roots with pure country music on their latest album The Comeback. The album had us all reminiscing on the glory days of the band, when they were dropping songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Toes,” and more. Of course, nothing will ever compare to The Foundation in 2008, but it was much better than the previous project.
thebrag.com

Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time

Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
