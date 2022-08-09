Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio. Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m. All […]
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
wksu.org
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
hometownstations.com
Midwest Electric members donate $14,950 to 13 local causes
Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative's Community Connection Fund. Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided...
WFMJ.com
ODH: Monkey Pox case numbers still low in Ohio, state getting more vaccine doses
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) hosted a Press conference Thursday morning on the current status on Monkey Pox in the state. ODH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says case numbers are still very low in Ohio, and most cases that have been reported are in metropolitan areas such as Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
cleveland19.com
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lot of NOPEC customers were shocked when they opened their electric bills this month. The company and hundreds of other cities across Ohio have a deal in place to negotiate for cheaper prices. Many customers didn’t realize they were automatically opted into the program.
Awful Announcing
On3 founder Shannon Terry files lawsuit against former Ohio State writer
Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
hometownstations.com
Rep. Manchester updates Lima Kiwanis Club about what she's been working on in Columbus
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With just a few months left in this legislative session, a local state representative gives the Lima Kiwanis Club an update from Columbus. 84th District Representative Susan Manchester talked about some bills she is working on before the end of the year. One deals with making sure that patients receive appropriate coverage for prescription medication, plus tightening the rules for people to set up massage therapy practices.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
columbusunderground.com
Development Roundup: August 2022 Edition
The latest installment of our ongoing Development Roundup series features news from the Short North, Upper Arlington, Downtown and more. Read on for an assortment of project updates, new proposals and other nuggets from the world of Columbus development:. A development proposal that was voted down by the Upper Arlington...
Agreement not reached in latest meeting between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus teachers' union and Columbus school board failed to reach a resolution during a bargaining session Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) and the Columbus Board of Education met at 8 a.m., this time with a hired federal mediator after the two entities struggled to come up with a resolution in their past 19 meetings.
New Johnstown-Monroe superintendent preparing for Intel population boom
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Outside Johnstown High School there’s a heavy symbol. It’s a rock that represents the students, the community and the foundation of the district. That’s exactly what Dr. Philip Wagner intends to build on. “It’s a focus,” he said. “It has to be this...
