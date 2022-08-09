ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Midwest Electric members donate $14,950 to 13 local causes

Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative's Community Connection Fund. Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided...
SAINT MARYS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
cleveland19.com

NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lot of NOPEC customers were shocked when they opened their electric bills this month. The company and hundreds of other cities across Ohio have a deal in place to negotiate for cheaper prices. Many customers didn’t realize they were automatically opted into the program.
OHIO STATE
Awful Announcing

On3 founder Shannon Terry files lawsuit against former Ohio State writer

Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
hometownstations.com

Rep. Manchester updates Lima Kiwanis Club about what she's been working on in Columbus

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With just a few months left in this legislative session, a local state representative gives the Lima Kiwanis Club an update from Columbus. 84th District Representative Susan Manchester talked about some bills she is working on before the end of the year. One deals with making sure that patients receive appropriate coverage for prescription medication, plus tightening the rules for people to set up massage therapy practices.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Development Roundup: August 2022 Edition

The latest installment of our ongoing Development Roundup series features news from the Short North, Upper Arlington, Downtown and more. Read on for an assortment of project updates, new proposals and other nuggets from the world of Columbus development:. A development proposal that was voted down by the Upper Arlington...

