ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

Report: Judge 'Inclined' To Allow LIV Trio To Play FedEx Cup Playoffs

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YubbN_0hAyS3lS00

The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind later this week.

However, while the PGA Tour has excluded LIV Golf players who would otherwise be eligible to play, there has been some doubt as to the status of the final field for the tournament since three LIV Golf players filed a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour to allow them to play.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

The hearing is taking place in San Jose today, and, according to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, there could be about to be a big new twist in the saga. While live-tweeting on the hearing, Shipnuck said: “Oh s***! Judge Freeman just said she is inclined to let the 3 plaintiffs play this week while this all gets further sorted out.”

See more

Last month, it was revealed that the PGA Tour was using a secondary points list to clarify eligibility for this year’s playoffs. Eight players were omitted from the revised list, and three of them, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford, are challenging their exclusion via the lawsuit.

Yesterday, the PGA Tour responded to the lawsuit, saying it was “legally baseless” . Attorneys wrote that if Gooch, Swafford and Jones were re-instated into the FedEx Cup Playoffs it would "harm all Tour players that follow the rules".

With the tournament getting under way in less than two days, things could be about to get messy as the power struggle at the top of the game continues.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
CBS Sports

Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Pga Tour#Liv#Sports#Liv Golf#The Fedex Cup Playoffs
102.5 The Bone

Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Golf.com

FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview

The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
The Independent

Judge rules against group of LIV players seeking to play in FedEx Cup play-offs

A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
Fox News

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Wednesday from the FedEx St. Jude Championship because of a neck injury, saying he is hopeful he can return in the postseason. Matsuyama, the first Japanese man to win a major championship, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and goes into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 11 seed. With points counting four times as much in the postseason, he was sure to lose spots in the standings.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Hideki Matsuyama WDs from first FedEx Cup event

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Wednesday. The 2021 Masters champ cited a neck injury as the reason for the WD. “I am very disappointed to have to withdraw,” Matsuyama said in a statement, “but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.”
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

100
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy