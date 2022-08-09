ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6

Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks

Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year

MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
Broadcast 'Hat Trick' Official

Acclaimed analyst Eddie Olczyk joins John Forslund and JT Brown on Kraken telecasts. The goal is nothing short of building the NHL's best and most entertaining broadcast. No one will insist the world needs more video conference calls. But a Thursday afternoon Zoom call is one Kraken fans will no doubt come to appreciate as a fun and strong indicator of future game nights. The main participants were the Kraken's three-man TV broadcast team of John Forslund, JT Brown and the newest and now official addition, Eddie Olczyk, plus Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Wickenheiser & Abruzzese

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some bad news. The great Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Second, I’ll take a look at one of the Maple Leafs’ most unique – but perhaps best –...
Three questions facing Calgary Flames

Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Lysell, Studnicka on cusp, Beecher likely to start in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23

Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Askarov working way up depth chart for Predators

The Nashville Predators goalie prospect will soon experience it firsthand. Selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on May 16. The 20-year-old Russia native then made the long trip from Moscow to North America, settling temporarily...
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23

Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators

BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE

Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History

(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
RELEASE: Oilers mourn the passing of Ben Stelter

The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter. Ben came into all of our lives at a time when we needed some hope and inspiration. Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community was massive.
On Tap: Day 2 of World Junior Championship

Spotlight on Canada forward Bedard; Wallstedt, Sweden face Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 2. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Sweden vs. Switzerland...
Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach

BOSTON - Pavel Zacha had heard about it from afar. While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston...
Player, Coach, Dad

When new Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry took over as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets last season, he stepped into the NHL-rare situation of coaching his own son, Adam. Dave Lowry played 1,195 NHL games across 19 seasons, five teams and multiple postseasons. Adam Lowry surpassed 500 regular-season games with his father stepping into the head coaching role and now has logged 578 NHL appearances over an eight-year career, including postseasons.
The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?

Gurianov had a disappointing season both statistically and in matters less easy to define. Bottom line, Alexander Radulov fell off a cliff last season, leaving an opening for a player like Gurianov to step in and take advantage. Jason Robertson did that in the previous season, and the thought was that Gurianov was ready to really have a breakout year.
